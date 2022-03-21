Skip to main content
'Bleav in UCLA': Bruins Pummel St. Mary's, Will Face UNC in Sweet 16

A big-time victory over the Gaels helped the Bruins set up a date with the Tar Heels despite Jaime Jaquez Jr. going down.

Sam Connon and Travis Reed recap UCLA men's basketball's victory over St. Mary's in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday night, breaking down how the Bruins were able to take their defense to a new level and surge ahead when Jaime Jaquez Jr. went down. Sam and Travis also shared their initial thoughts on the upcoming Sweet 16 matchup with North Carolina, who beat Baylor on Saturday.

"Bleav in UCLA" – presented by BetOnline – is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

