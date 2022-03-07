Skip to main content
'Bleav in UCLA': Bruins Finally Beat USC, NFL Combine Updates

Five Bruins prepared for the NFL Draft in Indianapolis while the losing streak on the hardwood finally came to a close.

(Bleav Podcast Network)

Sam Connon and Travis Reed share their thoughts on UCLA men's basketball beating crosstown rival USC for the first time in three years Saturday night at Pauley Pavilion, in addition to previewing what lies ahead at the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas. The NFL Combine also came to a close, with several Bruins taking part over the course of the week and impacting their draft stock as a result.

"Bleav in UCLA" – presented by BetOnline – is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

