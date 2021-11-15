Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    'Bleav in UCLA': UCLA Men's Basketball Bests Villanova, Football Secures Bowl Bid
    Wins over the Wildcats and Buffaloes on the hardwood and gridiron set the Bruins up for a big weekend.
    (Bleav Podcast Network)

    Travis Reed and Sam Connon relive UCLA men's basketball's victory over No. 4 Villanova at Pauley Pavilion, followed by a conversation about UCLA football's win against Colorado, their long-awaited bowl eligibility and what to expect out of the USC game on Saturday.

    "Bleav in UCLA" is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

    The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

    Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

