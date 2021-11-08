Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    'Bleav in UCLA': Recapping UCLA Men's Basketball Exhibition, Do-Or-Die Stretch for UCLA Football
    Publish date:

    'Bleav in UCLA': Recapping UCLA Men's Basketball Exhibition, Do-Or-Die Stretch for UCLA Football

    Villanova is on the upcoming slate for the Bruins on the hardwood and Colorado is next up on the gridiron.
    Author:

    (Bleav Podcast Network)

    Villanova is on the upcoming slate for the Bruins on the hardwood and Colorado is next up on the gridiron.

    Travis Reed and Sam Connon break down their takeaways from UCLA men's basketball's preseason exhibition win over Chico State on Thursday and how they're going to look to start the regular season Tuesday. UCLA football is coming off a bye, and the guys preview the upcoming matchup with Colorado and the implications that come along with it.

    "Bleav in UCLA" is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

    The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.

    Read More

    Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

    Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
    Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
    Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
    Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

    Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
    Read more UCLA football stories: UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated
    Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

    4f2632a7f555b7da674e4defc36aa52527a51e0437b4e85f2dc7608fb47a9eaad99c989affbe40a1a4bfd4b2f46416daef8ca45d00281f9572ad22c71cd96060
    Men's Basketball

    'Bleav in UCLA': Recapping UCLA Men's Basketball Exhibition, Do-Or-Die Stretch for UCLA Football

    1 minute ago
    IMG_1197
    Football

    WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks UCLA's Bye Week, Colorado's Recent Improvements

    1 hour ago
    61BB0DF4-08CA-4708-BF5E-13BC862FA191
    Men's Basketball

    UCLA Men's Basketball Extends Offer to Top 2023 California Recruit Jared McCain

    15 hours ago
    IMG_2470
    Olympic Sports

    UCLA Men's Soccer Emerges With Upset Win Despite Barrage of Late Goals By Oregon State

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17013806
    Football

    Week 11 AP Poll: Pac-12 Still Leaning on Oregon, Utah Present As Well

    23 hours ago
    EoVfGtMXMAEK08n
    Men's Basketball

    2023 SG KJ Lewis Announces Top 12, UCLA Men's Basketball Makes Cut

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17095395
    Men's Basketball

    Game-by-Game UCLA Men's Basketball Predictions 2021-2022

    Nov 6, 2021
    DSCF0190
    Football

    Secretive, Historically Poor Tenure of UCLA DC Jerry Azzinaro Somehow Still Alive

    Nov 6, 2021