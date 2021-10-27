    • October 27, 2021
    'Bleav in UCLA' Podcast: UCLA Men's Basketball 2021-2022 Season Preview
    'Bleav in UCLA' Podcast: UCLA Men's Basketball 2021-2022 Season Preview

    Taking a look at the road ahead for the star-studded Bruins heading into the upcoming season.
    (Bleav Podcast Network)

    Hosts Travis Reed and Sam Connon introduce the new era of the Bleav in UCLA podcast and go on to break down the entire upcoming UCLA men's basketball season, from expectations to key players and marquee matchups in nonconference play.

    "Bleav in UCLA" is the UCLA-focused podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, hosted by former UCLA men's basketball player Travis Reed and All Bruins Publisher and Managing Editor Sam Connon. Reed played for the Bruins from 1997 to 1999, while Connon has been covering teams on campus since 2017.

    The Bleav Podcast Network is the No. 1 network for professionals, with over 400 podcasts. Within sports, Bleav uniquely provides fanbases with professional athletes as hosts in football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer. In addition to team shows, Bleav creates highly engaging national and local podcasts with professional topic experts in multiple categories such as business, health, pop culture, sports, esports, music and more.  

    Bleav podcasts are available to be downloaded or streamed on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, Luminary, Tunein, iHeart, Pandora and more. For supplementary information on hosts, podcasts, and Bleav, please follow @BleavPodcasts on Twitter or visit Bleav.com.

    Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
    Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
    Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
    Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

    Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
    Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

