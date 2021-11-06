Projected UCLA Men's Basketball Depth Chart 2021-2022

The Bruins are about to tip off their newest campaign following a deep March Madness run, a full summer of training and a preseason exhibition victory in front of their home crowd.

Here is the UCLA men's basketball depth chart that All Bruins has cobbled together, based on what we've seen in practice, heard from coaches and players in interviews, injury updates and general impressions about fit and talent at each position.

For position-by-position previews, read our breakdowns on the Bruins' point guards, wings and big men.

Point Guard

Starter: Tyger Campbell, redshirt junior

2nd: Jules Bernard, senior

3rd: David Singleton, senior

4th: Russell Stong, senior

Shooting Guard

Starter: Jules Bernard, senior

2nd: David Singleton, senior

3rd: Peyton Watson, freshman

4th: Jake Kyman, junior

Small Forward

Starter: Johnny Juzang, junior

2nd: Peyton Watson, freshman

3rd: Jake Kyman, junior

4th: Jaylen Clark, sophomore

Power Forward

Starter: Jaime Jaquez Jr., junior

2nd: Jaylen Clark, sophomore

3rd: Peyton Watson, freshman

4th: Logan Cremonesi, sophomore

Center

Starter: Cody Riley, redshirt senior

2nd: Myles Johnson, redshirt junior

3rd: Kenneth Nwuba, redshirt junior

4th: Mac Etienne, redshirt freshman – OUT (Right knee)

–––––––––––––––

Starting Lineup

Big: Cody Riley

Wing: Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Wing: Johnny Juzang

Wing: Jules Bernard

Guard: Tyger Campbell

Bench Lineup

Big: Myles Johnson

Wing: Jaylen Clark

Wing: Peyton Watson

Wing: Jake Kyman

Guard: David Singleton

Shooting Lineup

Big: Cody Riley

Wing: Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Wing: Johnny Juzang

Wing: Jake Kyman

Guard: David Singleton

Defense Lineup

Big: Myles Johnson

Wing: Jaylen Clark

Wing: Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Wing: Peyton Watson

Guard: Jules Bernard

Reserves

Big: Kenneth Nwuba

Big: Mac Etienne – OUT

Wing: Logan Cremonesi

Guard: Russell Stong

