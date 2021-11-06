Skip to main content
    November 6, 2021
    Projected UCLA Men's Basketball Depth Chart 2021-2022
    Publish date:

    With the official season opener coming up, it's time to piece together the Bruins' starting and bench lineups.
    Author:

    The Bruins are about to tip off their newest campaign following a deep March Madness run, a full summer of training and a preseason exhibition victory in front of their home crowd.

    Here is the UCLA men's basketball depth chart that All Bruins has cobbled together, based on what we've seen in practice, heard from coaches and players in interviews, injury updates and general impressions about fit and talent at each position.

    For position-by-position previews, read our breakdowns on the Bruins' point guards, wings and big men.

    Point Guard

    Starter: Tyger Campbell, redshirt junior
    2nd: Jules Bernard, senior
    3rd: David Singleton, senior
    4th: Russell Stong, senior

    Shooting Guard

    Starter: Jules Bernard, senior
    2nd: David Singleton, senior
    3rd: Peyton Watson, freshman
    4th: Jake Kyman, junior

    Small Forward

    Starter: Johnny Juzang, junior
    2nd: Peyton Watson, freshman
    3rd: Jake Kyman, junior
    4th: Jaylen Clark, sophomore

    Power Forward

    Starter: Jaime Jaquez Jr., junior
    2nd: Jaylen Clark, sophomore
    3rd: Peyton Watson, freshman
    4th: Logan Cremonesi, sophomore

    Center

    Starter: Cody Riley, redshirt senior
    2nd: Myles Johnson, redshirt junior
    3rd: Kenneth Nwuba, redshirt junior
    4th: Mac Etienne, redshirt freshman – OUT (Right knee)

    Starting Lineup

    Big: Cody Riley
    Wing: Jaime Jaquez Jr.
    Wing: Johnny Juzang
    Wing: Jules Bernard
    Guard: Tyger Campbell

    Bench Lineup

    Big: Myles Johnson
    Wing: Jaylen Clark
    Wing: Peyton Watson
    Wing: Jake Kyman
    Guard: David Singleton

    Shooting Lineup

    Big: Cody Riley
    Wing: Jaime Jaquez Jr.
    Wing: Johnny Juzang
    Wing: Jake Kyman
    Guard: David Singleton

    Defense Lineup

    Big: Myles Johnson
    Wing: Jaylen Clark
    Wing: Jaime Jaquez Jr.
    Wing: Peyton Watson
    Guard: Jules Bernard

    Reserves

    Big: Kenneth Nwuba
    Big: Mac Etienne – OUT
    Wing: Logan Cremonesi
    Guard: Russell Stong

