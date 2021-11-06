Projected UCLA Men's Basketball Depth Chart 2021-2022
The Bruins are about to tip off their newest campaign following a deep March Madness run, a full summer of training and a preseason exhibition victory in front of their home crowd.
Here is the UCLA men's basketball depth chart that All Bruins has cobbled together, based on what we've seen in practice, heard from coaches and players in interviews, injury updates and general impressions about fit and talent at each position.
For position-by-position previews, read our breakdowns on the Bruins' point guards, wings and big men.
Point Guard
Starter: Tyger Campbell, redshirt junior
2nd: Jules Bernard, senior
3rd: David Singleton, senior
4th: Russell Stong, senior
Shooting Guard
Starter: Jules Bernard, senior
2nd: David Singleton, senior
3rd: Peyton Watson, freshman
4th: Jake Kyman, junior
Small Forward
Starter: Johnny Juzang, junior
2nd: Peyton Watson, freshman
3rd: Jake Kyman, junior
4th: Jaylen Clark, sophomore
Power Forward
Starter: Jaime Jaquez Jr., junior
2nd: Jaylen Clark, sophomore
3rd: Peyton Watson, freshman
4th: Logan Cremonesi, sophomore
Center
Starter: Cody Riley, redshirt senior
2nd: Myles Johnson, redshirt junior
3rd: Kenneth Nwuba, redshirt junior
4th: Mac Etienne, redshirt freshman – OUT (Right knee)
–––––––––––––––
Starting Lineup
Big: Cody Riley
Wing: Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Wing: Johnny Juzang
Wing: Jules Bernard
Guard: Tyger Campbell
Bench Lineup
Big: Myles Johnson
Wing: Jaylen Clark
Wing: Peyton Watson
Wing: Jake Kyman
Guard: David Singleton
Shooting Lineup
Big: Cody Riley
Wing: Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Wing: Johnny Juzang
Wing: Jake Kyman
Guard: David Singleton
Defense Lineup
Big: Myles Johnson
Wing: Jaylen Clark
Wing: Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Wing: Peyton Watson
Guard: Jules Bernard
Reserves
Big: Kenneth Nwuba
Big: Mac Etienne – OUT
Wing: Logan Cremonesi
Guard: Russell Stong
