UCLA vs. Stanford: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

The Cardinal are coming to Westwood for the first time in over two years, and the Bruins are riding high as a national power after being down in the dumps last time their rival came to town.

WHO: UCLA vs. Stanford

DATE: Saturday, Jan. 29

TIME: 6:30 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: Pac-12 Networks – Ted Robinson (play-by-play), Don MacLean (analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV – Get 7-day Free Trial

RADIO: AM 570, Sirius Ch. 135, XM Ch. 197, SXM App Ch. 959 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

SPREAD: UCLA -13.5 (-118), Stanford +13.5 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA (-1205), Stanford (+650)*

OVER/UNDER: O 136 (-118), U 136 (-110)*

UCLA is the No. 7 team in the country according to both the AP Poll and No. 8 according to the USA Today Coaches Poll. Stanford has not appeared in either poll this season.

The latest KenPom ratings have the Bruins at No. 10 and the Cardinal at No. 83, while the NET Rankings slot UCLA in at No. 11 and Stanford at No. 86.

UCLA has gotten off to a 15-2 start to this season, losing to then-No. 1 Gonzaga after opening the season 5-0, then recovering with a road win over UNLV, a home win against Colorado and a road win over Marquette before a 26-day COVID-19 hiatus. The Bruins returned to action with wins over Long Beach State and Cal, followed by a loss to Oregon at home.

Since then, UCLA has strung together a five-game winning streak, beating Oregon State, Utah, Colorado, No. 3 Arizona and Cal.

The Bruins are averaging 78.7 points per game and allowing 65.2. UCLA boasts the second-best scoring defense and third-best scoring offense in the Pac-12 while also being in the top 10 in the nation in limiting their turnovers.

Guard Johnny Juzang is UCLA's top scorer so far this season with 18.1 points per game, while guard Jules Bernard, guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and guard Tyger Campbell are averaging 13.1, 12.9 and 11.2 a night, respectively. Campbell has the most assists per game with 4.2, Jaquez has the most rebounds per game with 5.6 and center Myles Johnson boasts a team-best 64.0% field goal percentage.

Juzang is in COVID-19 protocols and will miss Saturday's game, though, as will defensive and rebounding specialist Jaylen Clark. Guard David Singleton started in place of Juzang on Thursday, and guard/forward Jake Kyman ate up some of Clark's free minutes.

A 16-point road loss to Santa Clara in the second game of the year set Stanford back early, as did a 38-point loss to then-No. 9 Baylor and a tight loss to Colorado to open Pac-12 play. It took overtime for the Cardinal to beat Dartmouth at home, and a loss to then-No. 17 Texas was more than expecting coming off that result. Even the neutral site wins over Wyoming and Liberty came by three points each.

The start of true conference play marked a major step up for Stanford, though, with an upset over then-No. 5 USC highlighting a four-game winning streak. After losing to Washington and Arizona back-to-back, they beat the Trojans again on Thursday to improve to 12-6.

The Cardinal are averaging 69.3 points per game and allowing 69.6. Stanford hits the most 3s while shooting the highest percentage from deep in the Pac-12, but the Cardinal lead the conference with 15.9 turnovers per game.

Freshman forward Harrison Ingram is leading the way for Stanford right off the bat, averaging 11.9 points, 6.9 rebounds per game. Upperclassman forwards Jaiden Delaire and Spencer Jones are also averaging double-digit points per game and forward Brandon Angel averages another 8.5 points per game off the bench. Guard Michael O'Connell averages a team-high 3.9 assists per game, and he is the only member of the nine-man rotation shooting below 33% from deep on the season.

Cronin is now in his 19th season as a head coach, and he has an all-time record of 420-195 with 12 NCAA tournament appearances across stints at Murray State, Cincinnati and UCLA. Jerod Haase is now in his 10th season as a head coach on the opposite bench, and he has an all-time record of 174-133 with one NCAA tournament appearances across stints at UAB and Stanford.

UCLA is 117-46 all-time against Stanford, but the Cardinal have won three of the last four. They haven't been down to Pauley Pavilion since Jan. 15, 2020, though, and the Bruins have obviously made massive strides since then.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

