Trio of 2022 UCLA Men's Basketball Signees Named SI All-American Finalists

The Bruins' incoming freshman class has collectively gotten one step closer to stardom before they even arrive in Westwood.

SI All-American unveiled its top 99 seniors across the country back in December, with all three of UCLA men's basketball's 2022 signees making the cut. The trio was named as finalists for Sports Illustrated's All-American team on Wednesday, and Sierra Canyon (CA) shooting guard Amari Bailey stayed put in the rankings as the No. 2 recruit in the country.

Prolific Prep (CA) center Adem Bona moved up from No. 20 to No. 18, and Compass Prep (AZ) point guard Dylan Andrews went from No. 54 to No. 43. Bailey and Bona were named McDonald's All-Americans in January, but Andrews did not make the last jump from finalist in that arena.

Now that SI All-American has cut its list down to 46 seniors and 11 underclassmen, the next step is for the First and Second Teams to be officially announced after the Final Four in April.

Current Bruin Peyton Watson was ranked at No. 37 in the initial rankings last year and was one of the 50 finalists for the 2020 class, but he did not make either of the All-American teams. Watson was a McDonald's All-American, however, the first to enroll at UCLA under coach Mick Cronin.

Big man Mac Etienne was No. 40 in SI All-American's last December rankings before reclassifying and enrolling at UCLA later that month, while shooting guard Will McClendon was No. 58 and was not named a finalist.

Both Etienne and McClendon suffered torn ACLs before suiting up for the Bruins this fall.

Gonzaga freshman center Chet Holmgren was named SI All-American's Player of the Year last cycle, and the 7-footer dropped 15 points, six rebounds and four blocks against UCLA on Nov. 23.

The player in line to grab that honor this season is No. 1 recruit Dereck Lively, another 7-foot center who signed with Duke. Bailey is second in the running. and he just made his season debut for Sierra Canyon coming off foot surgery on Dec. 1, scoring 23 points while also tallying eight rebounds and five assists in the process.

SI All-American also listed 11 underclassmen listed as potential All-Americans, and UCLA has sent out offers to two of the 2023 prospects – small forward Mackenzie Mgbako and forward Ron Holland.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated