UCLA's Johnny Juzang Secures Spot on 2022 Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

Johnny Juzang continues to rack up the recognition as the Bruins approach the home stretch.

The leading scorer for No. 12 UCLA men's basketball (17-4, 9-3 Pac-12) was one of the 20 players named to the 2022 Naismith Trophy Midseason Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced on Thursday. Juzang is also part of the 20-member John R. Wooden Award late season watch list and the 10-member Jerry West Award midseason watch list for top shooting guard in the country.

Juzang becomes the second Bruin to earn those three honors in the past week, as UCLA women's basketball guard is also in the running for the Naismith Trophy, Wooden Award and Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, given to the top shooting guard award in the women's game.

Prior to missing back-to-back games in COVID-19 protocols at the end of January, Juzang appeared in 23 consecutive games for UCLA dating back to last postseason, when he notably ascended to March Madness hero status by averaging 22.6 points per game throughout the NCAA tournament. So far in 2021-2022, Juzang is averaging 18.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.7 steals per game while shooting 45.5% from the field and 36.8% from deep.

Those shooting clips are both improvements on his numbers from a year ago, and while his free throw percentage has taken a slight dip, his attempts have gone up and his 84.9% mark is good for No. 2 in the Pac-12. Juzang has the fourth-lowest turnover rate in the Pac-12 while ranking second in the conference in points per game. Among high major players, Juzang ranks No. 15 in scoring.

On a per 100 possession basis, Juzang has set career highs across the board, and that's after entering the season as a unanimous preseason All-American.

Juzang has twice been named Pac-12 Player of the Week – first after helping UCLA defeat then-No. 5 Villanova at home in November, then again after averaging 25.5 points per game in the Bruins' road sweep of Utah and Colorado three weekends ago. Across his last eight appearances, Juzang is putting up 21.0 points and 6.0 rebounds a night on .488/.382/.879 shooting splits.

No Bruin has won the Naismith Trophy in over 40 years. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won the first-ever rendition of the award in 1969, Bill Walton won three in a row from 1972 to 1974 and Marques Johnson won it in 1977.

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin and USC big man Isaiah Mobley are the only two other Pac-12 players who made the cut for the Naismith midseason team. Juzang and the Bruins split their two matchups with the Wildcats, while he'll get his first crack at Mobley and the Trojans on Saturday at 7 p.m.

