UCLA Men's Basketball Bracketology Roundup: Feb. 1

March Madness is just over a month away, meaning the Bruins have plenty of time to help solidify their fate.

Since last season’s trip to the Final Four, No. 3 UCLA men’s basketball (16-2, 8-1 Pac-12) fans have been looking forward to what March could bring come 2022. This time, unlike the past four years, it seems as if the blue and gold’s path to Selection Sunday is all but locked up.

With a few weeks to go until the seeds and matchups are made official, here is where UCLA has been projected to land in brackets from experts across the internet.

ESPN - Joe Lunardi

West Region

No. 1 Gonzaga (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 16 Hawaii (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 8 Boise State (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 9 Arkansas

No. 5 Ohio State

No. 12 Toledo (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 4 Texas Tech

No. 13 South Dakota St. (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 6 LSU

No. 11 San Diego State/Creighton

No. 3 Wisconsin (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 14 Oakland (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 7 Iowa

No. 10 Seton Hall

No. 2 UCLA (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 15 Seattle (Automatic Qualifier)

Pac-12 (3): No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Arizona, No. 7 USC

Providing UCLA with a direct chance at meeting Gonzaga in the Elite Eight, this bracket also gives the Bruins potential matchups against familiar and intriguing foes.

With the first-round showdown versus Seattle, fans may recognize the Redhawks from when the Bruins defeated them 78-52 in December 2020. Iowa has very little history with UCLA, but did knock off the then-No. 1 Bruins in 1965 as an unranked team. UCLA fell to Seton Hall in their only head-to-head matchup in 1992.

In the rest of the West Region, UCLA has faced off against San Diego State as recently as last season, and former Bruin big man Shareef O’Neal comes off the bench for LSU.

CBS Sports - Jerry Palm

West Region

No. 1 Gonzaga

No. 16 Hawaii

No. 8 USC

No. 9 Arkansas

No. 5 UConn

No. 12 Wyoming/St. Bonaventure

No. 4 Iowa State

No. 13 Wagner

No. 6 Texas

No. 11 Notre Dame

No. 3 LSU

No. 14 South Dakota St.

No. 7 TCU

No. 10 Boise State

No. 2 UCLA

No. 15 Weber State

Pac-12 (5): No. 2 UCLA, No, 4 Arizona, No. 8 USC, No. 11 Stanford, First Four Out: Oregon

In addition to the opportunity to face off with Gonzaga once again, UCLA could also match up against crosstown rival USC in this hypothetical bracket, but only if the two teams both make it to the Elite Eight.

Weber State has only ever lost to UCLA when they’ve faced off – three times in fact, with the most recent case coming in 2013 courtesy of a 23-point effort from Kyle Anderson. When UCLA fired Steve Alford, TCU coach Jamie Dixon was rumored to replace him in Westwood, only for the deal to fall apart at the last minute. Dixon might have a chance to face off against coach Mick Cronin in a battle of the 2019 UCLA coaching search should both teams advance to the second round. In 1997, the other potential Round of 32 foe Boise State fell to UCLA in non-conference action.

Notre Dame lost to UCLA on a Kris Wilkes buzzer-beater in 2018, but got revenge in 2019 in the revived rivalry matchup that came to be in the 1970s. Potential play-in team St. Bonaventure might cause some Bruins fans to shudder, as they beat UCLA in the 2018 First Four by forcing 20 turnovers and shutting down Thomas Welsh.

Fox Sports - Michael DeCourcy

Midwest Region

No. 1 Baylor

No. 16 New Orleans/Southern

No. 8 Murray State

No. 9 Miami

No. 4 Michigan State

No. 13 South Dakota St.

No. 5 Marquette

No. 12 San Diego State/Notre Dame

No. 3 Providence

No. 14 Wagner

No. 6 Texas

No. 11 St. Mary’s

No. 7 Indiana

No. 10 Oklahoma

No. 2 UCLA

No. 15 Hawaii

Pac-12 (5): No. 2 UCLA, No. 2 Arizona, No. 7 USC, No. 12 Oregon, Next Four Out: Stanford

Unlike the other three brackets, UCLA finds itself in the Midwest region here. With Baylor holding down this No. 1 seed, the Bruins could finally find themselves matching up with the Bears like they could have had they beat Gonzaga in the Final Four last season.

The most recent link to Hawaii is when UCLA defeated the Rainbow Warriors by 18 points in 2018. Indiana facing off against UCLA would be a battle of blue bloods, while a second-round game against Oklahoma would mark the first time those teams have faced off since 2014.

UCLA defeated Michigan State in the First Four last March, while the Bruins defeated Marquette earlier this season, 67-56. Histories with San Diego State and Notre Dame remain prevalent, as does the tension with Miami (FL) carried over from the gridiron.

The Athletic - Brian Bennett

West Region

No. 1 Gonzaga (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 16 Cal State Fullerton (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 8 Iowa

No. 9 Oklahoma

No. 4 Kentucky

No. 13 Toledo (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 5 Marquette

No. 12 Iona (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 3 Houston (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 14 Towson (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 6 Ohio State

No. 11 West Virginia

No. 7 Colorado State

No. 10 Davidson (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 2 UCLA (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 15 Princeton (Automatic Qualifier)

Pac-12 (4): No. 2 UCLA, No. 2 Arizona, No. 6 USC, No. 12 Oregon

Back in the West region, this bracket is the only of the four that gives the Bruins first and second-round matchup possibilities exclusively with mid-major squads.

UCLA and Princeton faced off in 1996’s March Madness, and the Tigers battled their way to a 43-41 upset victory to push the defending-champion Bruins out in an early exit. Colorado State and Davidson have both had strong starts to conference play and could prove to be a possible upset threat to UCLA if either made it to the second round.

The Bruins defeated Marquette earlier this year and Cronin has history with Iona coach Rick Pitino. At Louisville, Cronin was Pitino’s associate head coach and remained under his wing until he left for his first head coaching job at Murray State in 2003.

UCLA lost to Ohio State last season and has quite the back-and-forth history with Kentucky in recent years, most notably when the Wildcats eliminated the Bruins from the tournament in 2017. Cal State Fullerton wreaked havoc against UCLA in 2019 when the Titans defeated the Bruins at Pauley Pavilion, but that also served as a turning point of sorts for UCLA that season.

