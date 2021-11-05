UCLA Men's Basketball Makes Top 7 for 2023 PG Isaiah Collier

One of the top point guards in the nation is zeroing in on the Bruins.

Class of 2023 point guard Isaiah Collier made UCLA men's basketball a part of his top seven Tuesday afternoon. The Bruins will now be competing with Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida State, Alabama, Georgia and USC for Collier's services.

Collier had also secured offers from Florida, Louisville, Miami (FL), North Carolina, Texas Tech, North Carolina State, Ole Miss and Penn State.

Coming from the Southeast, it seems Collier is heavily considering staying close to home by making four of his seven finalists Southern schools. Collier goes to Wheeler High School (GA) in Marietta, Georgia, just a two hour drive away from Athens and the Bulldogs.

The Bruins and Trojans are over 2,000 miles away, however, so the 6-foot-3, 180-pound point guard is certainly keeping his national options open as well.

In the 247Sports Composite, Collier is a five-star who ranks No. 1 in Georgia, No. 5 among point guards and No. 19 overall. Rivals also has Collier pegged as a five-star and the No. 19 player in the country.

247Sports Recruiting Analyst Brandon Jenkins had this to say about Collier in his scouting report on the point guard from back in June:

Collier is an athletic throwback-style point guard who has made strong impressions with his toughness and exceptional vision as a passer. A playmaker with a wealth of tools to work with, Collier is one of the best in his class in his ability to make the assist. He is strong for his size and his handle is tight as he has a nice crossover to break defenders down. On the defensive side of the ball, he does a solid job of getting into ball handlers and keeping his man in front of him. His Achilles heel is his overall ability to shoot the ball as he is not reliable in that area. He needs to continue to work on his mechanics as there is a slight glitch in his release. However, he can have a great impact on a game without having to make shots. Collier plays with a tremendous amount of confidence and is a point guard who is fun to watch when the momentum of a game is on his side.

There are not complete stats available for Collier since his freshman year. In his debut season of high school ball, though, Collier averaged 11.2 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game while turning the ball over 4.0 times a night.

Collier's AAU team, The Skill Factory, has a history of training with Atlanta Hawks players over the summer and has a partnership with the NBA Academy. Former TSF Pro Director Thomas Scott recently joined G League Ignite as an Assistant Coach of Player Development, but Collier does not seem to be considering the professional route over college at the moment.

The Bruins have yet to haul in a commit for their 2023 recruiting class, but they do have 12 offers out, seven of which are for five-star prospects. Another one of those targets also made UCLA a finalist this week – four-star point guard Jackson Shelstad, who put them in his top three alongside Oregon and Gonzaga on Thursday.

