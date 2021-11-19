UCLA Men's Basketball Offers Dark Horse 2024 Big Man Yves Missi

The Bruins are getting their foot in the door early with an offer for a relatively unknown post player.

Class of 2024 forward Yves Missi earned a scholarship offer from UCLA men’s basketball on Wednesday. Only holding offers from DePaul, Norfolk State, St. John's and South Carolina Upstate, the Bruins are the 6-foot-11 big man’s fifth offer and first West Coast suitor.

Within his first year in the United States since moving from Cameroon, Missi has played at West Nottingham Academy (MA) and has started making his way through the AAU ranks.

In July at the 2021 Hoop Group Atlantic City Jam Fest, Missi was placed on RecruitTheBronx’s Top Performers list. Here is what the outlet had to say about his performance:

“A forward that establishes his presence when he’s on the floor and is able to impose his will against the opposition. Has good size and good hands and is able to get rebounds at all times. Is able to score at all times, as he uses his toughness around the rim.”

Standing at nearly 7-feet tall as a 16-year-old, Missi is already college height and possesses an intriguing skillset moving forward.

Missi is quick for his height and has the confidence to score off of iso situations. Missi has proven to boast a smooth 3-point shot, along with top-end shot-blocking ability, rebounding prowess in crowds and an ability to drive into the paint to score through contact.

The Cameroonian big man plays his AAU ball for the PSA Cardinals, which is the same program current UCLA forward Mac Etienne played for back in high school. Coach Mick Cronin and his staff could potentially have early insider recruiting knowledge working with Etienne’s team last year, building those East Coast connections in the region they used to work in more back in their Cincinnati days.

On VerbalCommits.com, Missi is currently listed as a two-star composite player, but with UCLA offering early and more offers likely to come, it would not be surprising to see his profile rise in the upcoming months. Missi does not yet have a ranking on 247Sports, ESPN or Rivals.

There are still several years to go before Missi likely makes a decision on where he will play collegiate basketball, but the Bruins throwing their name into the hat early could be a meaningful moment in his recruitment.

