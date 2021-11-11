UCLA Men's Basketball Prepares for Top-5 Showdown Against Villanova

It's been nearly 30 years since the last time two top-five teams tipped off against one another in Pauley Pavilion.

Thanks to coach Mick Cronin, that streak will come to an end when the Bruins host another true national title contender on their own home floor this weekend.

No. 2 UCLA men's basketball (1-0) will go up against No. 4 Villanova (1-0) on Friday night with both teams coming off blowout wins to open their respective seasons. The matchup came to be as a result not only of Cronin's past Big East ties with the Wildcats and coach Jay Wright, but also his pursuit of top-tier opponents to fill up the Bruins' nonconference slate alongside No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 19 North Carolina and Marquette.

"If you’re secure where you’re at, the players want the game, recruits want to see the game cause they want to play in those kind of games," Cronin said. "Our fans want the game, so why not play the games?"

While the student section was full for UCLA's preseason exhibition against Chico State and season opener against Cal State Bakersfield, the announced attendance was under 6,000 for both contests. Now, on a Friday night against a top-five team, the rest of the stands are expected to fill up, and the fans will be having their first "White Out" game since the sold out contest against Notre Dame on Dec. 8, 2018.

That game ended with Kris Wilkes drilling a last-second 3-pointers for the win, followed by the crowd at Pauley Pavilion exploding as the final buzzer sounded, and a similar environment is certainly in the cards against Villanova three years later.

"The energy’s just been great, we’re super grateful and happy about that," said guard Johnny Juzang. "I’m sure it’s gonna be a great turnout and it’s gonna be a fun night."

In Cronin's first season, the highest-profile nonconference home game UCLA played was against a UNLV team that hadn't been a part of the AP Top 25 since 2013. The Bruins played Marquette in Pauley Pavilion last year, but without any fans to watch it in person due to COVID-19.

Villanova, having won NCAA championships in 1985, 2016 and 2018, has a resume that puts both of the schools to shame, and its roster this year is seen as one of the best and most experienced in the nation.

"We got our work cut out for us on Friday, I can promise you," Cronin said.

Point guard Collin Gillespie is one of the few holdovers from that 2018 national title squad, and he is fresh off winning co-Big East Player of the Year last season. Since the start of his junior year, the fifth-year star is averaging 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game on 36.4% shooting from deep with a 19.8 player efficiency rating.

Gillespie may carry a lot of the star power, but he is also joined by returning starters Justin Moore and Jermaine Samuels, who scored 27 and 17 points in Villanova's season opener, respectively.

The trio of upperclassmen combine to lead a Wildcat team that is favored to win the Big East for the eighth time in nine years, and Cronin has been complimentary of their discipline and physicality over the past week.

One way of countering that type of hard-nosed basketball, Cronin said, is to switch things up a little bit in terms of pushing the ball and running the offense rather than relying exclusively on point guard Tyger Campbell.

"We've worked really hard this year on whoever gets the rebound is the point guard," Cronin said. "I think the more we can carry that over to the games against a Villanova, it'll help us where I don't have to draw everything up – these guys can create for each other. "

Wings Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez Jr., as well as guards Jules Bernard and Jaylen Clark, all had chances to bring the ball up the floor Tuesday against Cal State Bakersfield, and the quartet combined for 62 points and eight assists.

The Bruins will be without their starting big man from last year's Final Four run, however, as forward Cody Riley sprained his left MCL in the first half Tuesday night and was later ruled out for at least a week. Center Myles Johnson, who transferred in from Rutgers in the offseason, is expected to draw the start in Riley's place, and his 6-foot-10 frame with a 7-foot-7 wingspan will set him apart from players on both sides come Friday.

Other than that temporary swap, this is still a near-identical Bruin team to the one that stormed its way to the national semifinals last March. The Wildcats, on the other side of the bracket, got stopped short in the Sweet 16, but are out to exceed that mark this season.

Tip-off between UCLA and Villanova is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.

