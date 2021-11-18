UCLA Men's Basketball Uses Big Run to Bury North Florida, Win in Blowout Fashion

The defensive woes that drove coach Mick Cronin crazy Monday night initially looked like they were making a return Wednesday, but the Bruins turned on the jets on both ends of the floor to escape with a blowout victory.

No. 2 UCLA men's basketball (4-0) defeated North Florida (0-5) 98-63 at Pauley Pavilion on Wednesday night. The win helped the Bruins wrap up their season-opening homestand with a perfect record, sending them on their way to Las Vegas for the Empire Classic still unblemished on the year.

The offense nearly broke 100 points for the second consecutive game, but still finished with the most points they're scored in a two-game span since December 2016. That offense can only get UCLA so far, as Cronin bluntly pointed out Monday after his team's shootout win over Long Beach State, and it seemed like a similar story was playing out early against North Florida.

Cronin called a timeout with 7:26 left in the first half with the Bruins leading by just six points. UCLA never trailed, but they failed to create separation because they were on pace to allow 83 points at the time Cronin took that timeout.

"We huddled coming out of that and we were just preaching, 'Defense, defense, defense,'" Campbell said. "So our defense led to some offensive opportunities, and we're just grateful for that."

Over the next 11 minutes, the Ospreys shot 21.1% from the field compared to the Bruins' 70% clip. The Bruins rode that stretch to a 34-10 run and 66-36 lead early in the second half, and they never led by fewer than 20 points from then on out.

The turnaround on defense meant North Florida finished the night shooting just 37.1% from the field and 30.8% from deep after Long Beach State shot 58.2% and 63.6% on Monday. That wasn't quite good enough to satisfy Cronin, though.

"I’m never happy, so let’s just get that out on the table," Cronin said. "We’re still trying to get to a point where – I was trying to tell the guys in the huddle – we’re going to have a possession where we make three rotations."

Nearly everyone who saw the floor got in on the action, with five different players finishing in double figures. Guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. led the way with 20 points, with guards Johnny Juzang and Jules Bernard not far behind with 17 and 15, respectively.

Guard Tyger Campbell, UCLA's one and only true point guard on the roster for the third season in a row now, spearheaded UCLA's charge from long range, drilling all four 3-pointers he attempted Wednesday night en route to 13 points overall. Campbell entered the season shooting 25.7% from deep, averaging 0.7 makes a game, but is now shooting 61.1% with 11 total makes through four contests this fall.

"Coach has just told me he has confidence in me and he just tells me to go and he doesn’t really restrict me at all," Campbell said. "He trusts me with the shots I take and I just try to take the right ones and the open ones."

Campbell also led the Bruins with five assists, while center Myles Johnson's team-high 13 rebounds helped them beat the Ospreys 54-24 on the boards. That rebounding advantage led to a 30-6 advantage for the home team in second chance points.

UCLA will get back on the floor for a matchup with Bellarmine in Las Vegas at 5 p.m. Monday, then they'll get a chance to avenge their loss to No. 1 Gonzaga in last year's Final Four on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

