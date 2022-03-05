UCLA vs. USC: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

For the first time in over 70 years, the Bruins have lost five games in a row to the Trojans, and they'll have a chance to break that losing streak in Saturday's regular season finale.

WHO: UCLA vs. USC

DATE: Saturday, March 5

TIME: 7 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN – Roxy Bernstein (play-by-play), Bill Walton (analyst), Molly McGrath (sideline)

STREAMING: fuboTV – Get 7-day Free Trial

RADIO: AM 570, Sirius Ch. 81, XM Ch. 81, SXM App Ch. 81 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Tracy Murray (analyst)

SPREAD: UCLA -7.5 (-118), USC +7.5 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA (-376), USC (+250)*

OVER/UNDER: O 136.5 (-110), U 136.5 (-118)*

UCLA is the No. 17 team in the country according to the AP Poll while coming in at No. 18 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. USC is No. 16 in both polls.

The latest KenPom ratings have the Bruins at No. 10 and the Trojans at No. 124, while the NET Rankings slot UCLA in at No. 13 and USC at No. 123. In the NCAA selection committee's March Madness preview on Feb. 19, UCLA was listed as a No. 4 seed in the Midwest, while USC is currently is position to get a No. 6 or No. 7 seed.

Both the Bruins and Trojans have clinched a bye in next week's Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas, but the winner will take the No. 2 seed and the loser will be locked in at No. 3.

UCLA is 22-6 so far this season, featuring notable wins over Arizona, Villanova and Marquette. Losses to Arizona State and Oregon set the Bruins back in February, but both of those defeats came on the road and their only home loss this year came when fans were not allowed in the stands due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Bruins are averaging 76.8 points per game and allowing 64.2. UCLA boasts the best scoring defense and second-best scoring offense in the Pac-12 while also being in the top five in the nation in limiting their turnovers at just 9.4 per game.

Guard Johnny Juzang is UCLA's top scorer so far this season with 17.0 points per game, while guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr, guard Jules Bernard and guard Tyger Campbell are averaging 12.8, 12.0 and 11.8 a night, respectively. Campbell has the most assists per game with 4.3 and center Myles Johnson has the most rebounds per game with 5.9 while shooting a team-best 61.6% from the field.

Juzang has missed two games in a row with an ankle injury after going down in the first half against Oregon on Feb. 24, and coach Mick Cronin said the All-American candidate is "50/50" to appear Saturday night.

Even though Juzang played last time out against USC, he and Jaquez only combined for 16 points on 6-of-25 shooting. Campbell led the way with 27 points that night at the Galen Center.

The Trojans sit at 25-5 thanks to them buzzing through nonconference play without a loss. Their only power conference win in that period came over Georgia Tech, though, and they are just 11-19 on the season. USC has been swept by both Arizona and Stanford in its Pac-12 schedule, with its other loss against to Oregon, while they bested UCLA in a tight 67-64 contest on Feb. 12 – their only ranked win of the season.

Although the Trojans were riding a six-game winning streak before losing to the Wildcats on Tuesday, they won those games by an average of 4.2 points. The Bruins' five most recent wins, on the other hand, came by an average of 22 points.

The Trojans are averaging 73.4 points per game and allowing 65.7. USC leads the Pac-12 in offensive rebounding, ranks second in 3-point percentage and is holding its opponents to just 41.5% shooting on 2s, but its perimeter defense is far and away the worst in the West and their overall defense ranks in the bottom half of the conference as a result.

Like UCLA, USC also has four players averaging double-digit points per game – forward Isaiah Mobley, guard Drew Peterson, guard Boogie Ellis and forward Chevez Goodwin. Mobley leads the way with 14.4 and 8.5 rebounds a night, and he was out with a concussion the last time the Trojans and Bruins met.

It was instead Peterson who spearheaded the offense that night, putting up 27 points on just 13 shot attempts. That started Peterson on the hottest streak of his career, even once Mobley returned – the veteran wing is averaging 18.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 block per game across his last six appearances on .469/.452/.808 shooting splits.

Mick Cronin is now in his 19th season as a head coach, and he has an all-time record of 428-199 with 12 NCAA tournament appearances across stints at Murray State, Cincinnati and UCLA. Andy Enfield is now in his 11th season as a head coach on the opposite bench, and he has an all-time record of 223-143 with four NCAA tournament appearances across his time at Florida Gulf Coast and USC.

UCLA is 121-55 against USC since 1950, with the Trojans winning five in a row and six of the last seven. Coach Mick Cronin is winless in his five games against USC since arriving in Westwood.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated