WATCH: Jules Bernard, Jaime Jaquez Jr. Break Down UCLA Men's Basketball's COVID Hiatus

UCLA men's basketball guard Jules Bernard and guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. both talked to the media on Tuesday prior to practice, less than 24 hours after their Wednesday night game versus Arizona State was called off. The pair talked about what they've been doing to stay in shape and fill their time with the Bruins facing COVID-19 issues over the past month, getting back into Call of Duty and Fortnite to help pass the time during the team's unprecedented break.

JULES BERNARD

Challenge of getting back on the court? Winded?

Yeah, it was pretty difficult. Especially just being in quarantine. And for me, I live by myself and I don't have workout facilities in my apartment or anything like that. I was just trying my best to sort of keep limber and work out as much as I can. But it's tough during quarantine, you get bored. We didn't have school or anything to occupy ourselves. Coming back, it was kind of tough. Legs we're feeling a little weird. Also our conditioning. It was tough, but throughout the days, throughout the workouts that we kept going through with coach, we sort of built our conditioning up, and now we're back to practicing normally. The process, it was difficult, but I'm glad we're here now.

Push ups? Foam roller?

Yeah, I tried everything I could just with bodyweight. Bodyweight squats, push ups, things of that nature. And then, I have yoga mats and stuff, so I tried my best to stretch every night before I went to bed. So just little things like that. But nothing can prepare you for coming back to a workout after basically 10 to 12 days not really playing basketball or even touching the basketball. So with all that, it was still a little difficult, but just trying to prepare and be ready for when we got back was my main focus.

Mentality trying to find a game to schedule?

It's tough. I mean, we all want to play, but we understand. We were through it, so we understand what it's like for other teams that are going through it and we know what they're going through. So we understand that aspect of it. But we do really want to play and coach is trying to get us games, get us a game tomorrow, actually. He's up in his office, probably on his phone trying to get a game right now. We're just staying ready, like we normally do. Practice is gonna probably be normal and intense. But as basketball players, and especially, I feel like our team, we love to play, so we're just always chomping at the bit and staying ready for any game. We understand the circumstances that we're in. So, just being prepared is something that we're accustomed to.

Group texts? Anyone say anything funny to lift spirits?

Yeah, as a team, we have group texts and we also had Zoom meetings with the coaches and everything, just keeping it light and keeping us updated and things of that nature. As a team, we talk every day, so it's not like anything really changed. Whenever we leave practice and go back home, we're always talking on certain things in our group texts and stuff like that. So, none of that changed. It's just we couldn't physically see each other. And then our group Zoom meetings were nice to have too.

Longest stretch without playing basketball? Pick up any new hobbies?

Yeah, I would say it's definitely been one of the longest periods of time where I haven't played a game. We've been practicing a little bit and getting back into the swing of things, but just being able to not play games, it's been a pretty long time. Especially over winter break when we didn't have any schoolwork, and I had to stay at home, I had to pick up the video games and start playing Call of Duty, stuff like that. But that's about it. I normally just chill out and spend time in my apartment anyway, so nothing too different. I just play a little more video games, that's it.

JAIME JAQUEZ JR.

What's it been like since Dec. 15? Frustrating after zero COVID cases last year?

I think It's just COVID caught up to us. Like you said, last year, no COVID cases. And this year, we had a bunch of cases on our team. And then teams that we're supposed to play are getting it. I think it's just, it caught up to us. It's the world we're living in today, and we're just doing everything we can to stay prepared.

Able to do anything to stay in shape?

Yeah, I try to do as much as I can, like stretching, doing stuff like push ups and some some things with resistance bands. That's kind of what I did when I was locked up in quarantine.

Simplified game plan after so much time off?

I think we'll try to do what we do usually. I don't think our game plan really changes. I mean, we've been back at practice for all last week and then starting up this week. So I think we're getting back into the swing of things.

College experience dealing with COVID? New quarantine hobby?

I'll start with that first [second] question first, just because when I was locked up in quarantine, I hopped back on Fortnite. That's something that I did. I used to play in high school and a little bit when I was a freshman. I stopped playing video games for a while and then as soon as quarantine hit and I just picked up Fortnite again. And then I kind of looked at these cases of COVID as like a little All-Star break. You know how the NBA has a break in the middle of their season. I kind of tried to look at it like that, but it's kind of stretching a little longer than we would like. But that's how I looked at it at first. Like I said, we're just doing everything we can to stay prepared.

Gabriella playing well – able to watch?

I went to her game once I got out of quarantine against Canyon High School where she had 45 points. So that pretty cool. I got one live and in person. So yeah, she's been playing great. I'm really happy for her. Her team's doing fantastic. I just can't wait to see what she does in the future.

Sister a factor in decision to come back to UCLA?

I think overall, that'd be something really cool for myself and her and my family to be able to see at UCLA. I think that'd be really cool and something really special.



