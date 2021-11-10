WATCH: Jules Bernard, Johnny Juzang, Jaylen Clark on UCLA's Victory Over CSU Bakersfield

UCLA men’s basketball guards Jules Bernard, Johnny Juzang and Jaylen Clark spoke to the media following their team’s 95-58 victory over Cal State Bakersfield to open the 2021-2022 season, highlighting their well-spread scoring load and how they reacted to Cody Riley’s knee injury.



Have to convince anyone to let you play today?

Jaylen Clark: I had got a concussion like three weeks ago, I came back to practice, played San Diego State, played in two practices and got hit in the head again. It wasn’t a concussion – it was a headache, but I just wanted to make sure everything was cool. I woke up today feeling great. I talked to the doctor. He said, 'We’re letting you off, we’ll see how you feel,' but once I got that, I felt great.

Back on the court?

Jules Bernard: You know, just we’re excited for the season. And to kick off our first game, it was an amazing feeling having the students there, the fans there, they just brought a lot of energy. Like all the other guys on the team, we’re just excited to finally get the season started.

Ggoing from last season to this season

JB: We’ve built a camaraderie. I think just being that a lot of us are from LA and then also obviously, having experience from last year and coming into the season, there’s a certain certain type of cohesion that we have that is pretty strong. I was trying to take it one game at a time but we all trust each other and we’re cool with each other.

Johnny Juzang: I’d say we’re pretty good. We’ve had a great preseason practice. It’s been what? Last time we really were playing was early April. So you’re just working some little kinks out and whatnot but we all feel ready to play and we’ve got the energy and the effort. Just means things that we’ll sharpen up a little bit, but it’s good – we’ve got our few chances to get on the floor.

Looking forward to the atmosphere against Villanova?

JJ: The energy’s just been great. We’re super grateful and happy about that. Energy has great around here and everything. So I’m sure it’s gonna be a great turnout and it’s gonna be a fun night.

Reaction to seeing Cody Riley go down?

JB: Obviously when we saw him he was in pain, it’s sort of tough and tough to intake but our coaches got us in the huddle and said “refocus and we still have a lot of game left.” Just focusing on our game and picking up our energy, obviously we wanted to win for him but the most important thing is his health. We always try to ….. on it at halftime and after the game. Just knowing that he’s in good spirits is the most important thing.

Improve in the offseason?

JB: That’s just the culture of our team. Everybody can move and we’re built to improve everyday in practice. We go at each other team with the same intensity and just playing with guys that all can go – iron sharpens iron. It’s amazing to see our teammates grow and make big leaps, and we’re expecting a lot from people on the team.

Sense of how serious Cody's injury was?

JJ: I don’t know

Cody probably wants to play Friday against Villanova?

JJ: Yeah, I’m sure he wants to. We’ll see if that ends working. We’re just making sure he’s good and in good spirits and we’ll see what happens. I’m not the doctor so no, I’m not sure.



