WATCH: Jules Bernard, Cody Riley Detail UCLA's Preparations For Facing Arizona Again

UCLA men's basketball guard Jules Bernard and forward Cody Riley were made available to the media before practice Tuesday morning.

Bernard talked about preparing for the Bruins' rematch with Arizona now that they'll have to play in Tucson, as well as the question marks they're facing with multiple key rotation players dinged up. Riley broke down what's made his deep midrange jumper so successful, what he learned from Thomas Welsh as a freshman and how he expects the Arizona rematch to be different from the first showdown a week ago.

JULES BERNARD

Brought so much energy, hustle against Arizona last time – recapturing that in Tucson?

We know that if we want to win, that's what we're gonna have to do. And we definitely want to win the game. If we're supremely focused primarily focused on one thing and that's winning, then we'll be able to bring that energy. But it's something that we're definitely gonna need to have on the defensive end, and just throughout the whole game, in order for us to have a chance at winning.

Preparation change not knowing who's available?

It's just a matter of being ready. I feel like a lot of us, and Jake was a perfect example of it the other night, just everyone being ready and stepping up when there are gaps in the team, someone gets injured, or, in our case, we don't know whether someone is gonna play or not. So just being ready and staying ready. Practicing hard at all times. That's the main thing. But we definitely have guys who are ready for it and produce for the team. We'd love to have everyone healthy, but given circumstances we don't know, so everybody is just staying ready for any opportunity.

Characterize what you've done defensively since Oregon game?

I would say we've played more aggressive on defense. In terms of guards, battling through every screen when there's handoffs – "war" the handoffs, which is our term for fighting through it and trying to get a deflection. Blasting through screens and things of that nature. And then just knowing that everyone has each other's back on the defensive end. And if we're gonna play aggressive, there's opportunity for some mistakes and that's where we have our help to cover our back. Obviously, there are going to be mistakes in the game and mistakes have happened, but at least they've been aggressive mistakes and we've really amped up the energy and aggressive nature of our defense. I think that's just a testament to us wanting to be a better team and wanting to win more games. Not taking for granted the teams that we've played each and every night. Not like we did before, it's just we have a better mental state of where we need to be defensively if we want to keep winning throughout the year.

Remember defense against Arizona last game? Think they are going to make adjustments?

Well I think our main thing was just playing aggressive. Obviously they didn't shoot to the best of their abilities. They had players who normally hit shots who didn't hit shots. Some of that is a testament to the aggressiveness of our defense, but also maybe just an off night. Whatever game plan we have on the defensive end, regardless of what it is, I think the most important thing is just bringing and matching Arizona's intensity and energy, and again bringing the aggressive nature of our defense. We feel that just wearing teams out on the defensive end helps us a lot during the games. Just maintaining that energy and aggressive in terms of defense.

Looking forward to playing in Tucson?

We're excited. We know it's going to be a great game, a good game with probably a great crowd as well. We've been in that environment before and history has said that the crowds are very active in Arizona. So we're super excited. We're looking forward to the opportunity and we're just preparing as much as we can. Can't want until that gameday.

CODY RILEY

Thomas Welsh help you with your jumper back in the day? What has gone into making it so consistent?

Yeah, when I first got here, watching Tom shoot the midrange consistently and then eventually stretch out to the 3-point line was something that I definitely saw I could do in my game and wanted to add on as well. Just like Tom always worked hard, just being consistent on it, day after day after practice, whenever I get a chance just to consistently work on my game, work on my jumper. Always trying to improve.

How happy are you with it right now?

It's been great, it's been great for the team, it's been great for me. Like I said, I'm an extremely hard worker, so I'm gonna keep working on it and be more consistent with it and also just keep extending.

Start taking 3s?

Oh yeah, I mean, that's the plan, just let it come naturally in the game. Not gonna force anything, just like the midrange, I just let it come naturally. When it helps the team, it helps the team, and if we're in a situation where it's not really what we need, I don't mind just sticking to my game.

Cronin say it's okay to take those 3s?

Yeah, of course. He sees me work on it every day after practice and everything, so he's comfortable with it.

How comfortable in the offense now that you've been back for a while?

It feels great. You know, I'm familiar with everybody on the team, just picking up from where I started last year and it's really easy when you've got a group of guys that are confident in you when you're on your way back from an injury and everything. So I know my teammates and coaching staff and everybody that's part of the program made it really easy for me.

Key to going on the road for a win at McKale like you have in the past?

Playing at the McKale Center, we know it's gonna be a hostile environment. We're looking forward to it, but I feel like the biggest thing for us is just to stay together, keep our composure. When things get hard, cause I feel like they will be, especially on the road, we can't break or fold, we gotta keep persevering, push through it.

Expect a different game with such a short turnaround?

Yeah we're expecting some adjustments from them as well as on our side, we saw some things where we let them score and stuff and some defensive tendencies that we can pick up on. So I can't really tell the future, but I know we are looking forward to it and we can't wait.

