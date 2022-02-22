WATCH: Jaylen Clark, Jaime Jaquez, Jules Bernard Talk UCLA-Arizona State Win

UCLA men’s basketball guards Jaylen Clark, Jules Bernard and Jaime Jaquez Jr. talked to reporters after the Bruins’ 66-52 win over Arizona State on Monday. Clark talked about how he tries to be an Energizer Bunny for his teammates, going all out for steals and contact plays throughout his hot streak over the weekend. Jaquez and Bernard talked about what changed since UCLA’s loss to the Sun Devils earlier this month, and their depth of rivals throughout the Pac-12.

Regrouping and pulling away?

Jules Bernard: Defensive intensity, deflections. We had a lot of deflections in the first half and we sort of came out a little slow in the beginning of the second half, for the first eight minutes or so. But when we started to ramp up the defense – and even when we weren’t getting deflections we were forcing them near half court offensively, they were having to play everything further back from the hoop. Late in the shot clock and pick and rolls and stuff like that.

Last time went to triple overtime, wanted to avoid that happening again?

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: We know we let it slip away when we were down in Tempe. We had to make sure, when we were at home, that nobody comes in here and gets a W. We just really wanted to protect our home court and do whatever it took to win.

Pumping up the crowd, steal in the backcourt?

Jaylen Clark: I feel like, for this team, I’m an Energizer Bunny. So just making plays like that, when the arena gets loud, it just lifts the whole team. I try and be as animated as possible sometimes after making a crazy play, just to get everyone going and the crowd into it.

What does it feel like for you?

JC: Oh it’s cool. I love taking the ball and going down and laying it up. You normally don’t see people getting steals in the backcourt so it’s cool, I love it. I just like playing mind games when I’m on defense.

Playing through ankle injuries?

JJJ: I’m wearing ankle braces on both of my ankles right now. Kind of just for precaution, so I don’t re-injure them. It’s just a day-by-day process, I get up early, try to do what I can to do rehab and treatment. Big shoutout to Tyler Lesher, our trainer for helping me through this. It’s just a day-by-day thing. Today, I felt really good playing out there, I didn’t (inaudible) against Washington and Washington State, but it’s the best I’ve felt in a long time.

Everyone else picking up on Jaylen's energy?

JB: Yeah, I mean, obviously, after that first play in the first half when he scored the ball, got the layup, went crazy, you heard the crowd. Not only does the crowd feed of it, but we feed off it as well. I feel like when you see how many deflections we got in the first half, the energy really picked us up on both ends. We definitely picked up on his energy

Positive feedback loop with your success leading to more playing time and vice versa?

JC: I feel like that’s kind of how it works. You go out there, you play good, you earn more minutes. I got blessed with the opportunity and I feel like I’m taking full advantage of it.

Limiting teams to below 60? Taking it on the road moving forward?

JB: We know Oregon… we know what they’re capable of, they’ve got quick guards, fast guards. They’re kind of similar to ASU in the sense that they have really quick guards that can score and shoot it. We just have to sort of sustain this energy. Sometimes we might think? it’s hard but that doesn’t matter. We have to mentally fight through and we know we’re going to be on the road, an environment where it’s going to be against us. But just staying together and keeping that camaraderie and playing with the utmost energy, that’s what’s going to help us win.

JC: When we’re in practice and stuff, we obviously know when we don’t give up 60 we’re really hard to beat at home. We’ve been really working on attacking big men, which I feel has helped us out tremendously and we’ve just been focusing on making sure we send people baseline, not letting people get to the middle.

Arizona State becoming another good Pac-12 rivalry with the triple-overtime game, Jaime's buzzer-beater in 2020, Clark's last-second free throws in 2021?

JJJ: Arizona State, I mean they’re a great team. We’ve always had great battles with them, we’ve always had some great games and it’s always really fun playing against them. Like I said last year, the Pac-12 has got tremendous talent, tremendous depth – one through twelve. Arizona State, the record might not show up but they’re a really good team and we have to take everything seriously, especially them.They've got great guards and I give a lot of credit to them. It felt really good to get the double-digit, comfortable win against them. So I was pretty happy about that.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated