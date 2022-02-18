WATCH: Jaylen Clark, Johnny Juzang Talk UCLA Men's Basketball's Win Over Washington State

UCLA men’s basketball guards Jaylen Clark and Johnny Juzang talked to reporters following Thursday night’s 76-56 win over Washington State. Clark spoke about his breakout performance in the starting lineup, posting career-highs across the board while sparking the offense early and often, with Juzang adding points late and complimenting his young teammate.

Career high in four categories – what went into strong game across the board?

Jaylen Clark: I feel like I had a great week of practice. This season in general I’ve had a lot of head injuries and concussions that kept me going in and going out, going in and going out. So I’m finally finding the stride I had in the offseason. And like I said, I’ve been practicing great all week. (inaudible) The hard work in the dark is showing up.

Come out more fiery is a starter?

JC: No. On the offensive side, I don’t really pay attention to that as much as the defensive side. I was guarding Flowers, who is a high-level scorer in the Pac-12. He’s made some of the most 3s in the Pac-12, so i was really focused on shutting him down. I let the offensive side take care of itself. I’m an unselfish player, I know how to find my team. They allowed me to really play my game tonight.

What did Tyger say in starters huddle?

JC: He was just telling us ‘We gotta get the win tonight.’ We know our situation in the Pac-12, we’re trying to still win the Pac-12. So we can’t come out and play around with them – they are a good team. We just forced them to have an off night. So we had to come in and focus.

Feel good to finally turn things around?

Johnny Juzang: Yeah, 100%. I mean, shoot, when you don’t win three, you’ve got to change something. You’ve got to get the energy up, intensity up, you got to do whatever it takes to turn it around. That’s definitely been the emphasis and focus in practice, and overall, we did a pretty good job and we’ve got two more. Two more in the next three or four days, so on to the next one and we got to keep going. It’s all about consistency.

What was it like to see Jaylen step up like that?

JJ: Oh man, it was was great. That guy’s a dog, man, you see it every day in practice. We all know he can go, so, seeing that…he plays with so much energy, he’s a high energy player. It’s great to see, we’re all so happy for him. Nobody is surprised.

Playing any position on the floor?

JC: Yeah, I feel like I can play anywhere. Whatever the coach needs me to do, I’m going to do it. Whether that’s rebound, guard a seven-footer, or guard the point guard on their team…need me to pass, score , I feel like I can do it all, I can do it in a variety of ways which makes me so special. But, like I said, I feel like I can play any position he needs me to out there, whether that’s playing small ball and getting center or me bringing the ball up the court.

