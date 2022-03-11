WATCH: Mick Cronin, Jaime Jaquez, Jules Bernard Talk UCLA Beating Washington State

LAS VEGAS — UCLA men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin, guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and guard Jules Bernard spoke to reporters after the Bruins’ 75-65 win over Washington State in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night. Cronin said he was proud of the development of players like Jaquez and sees a similar path for freshman Peyton Watson, who Jaquez said he is mentoring as March Madness looms large.

Opening statement

Mick Cronin: I thought Washington State gave everything they had and made us play, Roberts had a pretty good game and so did Jakimovski. Kyle’s done a great job rebuilding that program so hopefully they make the NIT. Obviously, these two guys both got it going. We were stuck in the mud little bit and Jules made some big shots, got us going, got our energy level up, we got out in transition and I thought that changed the game.

Same story as last few games with your scoring, Jaime – 14 out of 16 at one point tonight – what's allowing you to thrive in the low post?

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: I would say just taking my time down there and playing at my speed, not trying to go get sped up or anything like that, just really slow down and be able to find my teammates as well when double teams come, just taking my time and be able to rise up and finish.

Did it feel like the energy shifted when Jules hit the 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock to give you the lead back in the first half?

Jules Bernard: I think the energy shifted when Peyton Watson came in, he gave us a lot of great energy just on the defensive end and then playing confidently on the offensive end and then he started to get deflections and get out in transition and I feel like that sort of, once we get easy bucks in transition that sort of gets our juices flowing, so I think those two things really helped us pick back up our energy in the first half.

Shooting 50% from 3 these past few games after being cold earlier in conference play – something change with the approach or just hitting open looks you were missing before?

JB: Slumps happen, but I’ve been working diligently to try and get my rhythm back and coming in later in the night and shooting, stuff like that, but I’m getting open looks, my teammates drawing double teams and finding me on the perimeter, so just trying to play with confidence and help my team win.

Giving Peyton Watson advance about tournament environment?

JJJ: I just go back to what Chris Smith, he was my guy, he was kind of mentoring me when I came in and he was older, he was just trying to give me all the tips that he knew and that’s kind of what I was trying to do for Peyton as well. I think he might have scored a basket, if that’s the play you’re talking about, and I just told him, get off two feet and rise up and score, don’t worry about the foul, don’t try to draw a foul, just try to score and then they’re going to foul you and you can shoot two free throws, so really just telling him to be under control, take his time and play at his speed.

Held them without a basket for 8+ minutes, won the game there – how important to carry that defense forward?

JB: I think we're getting there. There are still some adjustments we need to make. Sometimes we go through certain lapses or certain plays where we fall asleep, but for the most part, I feel like we're definitely improving throughout these past few games on our defensive energy and just getting deflections and playing aggressively on defense.

Held them to 8-of-29 on 3-pointers, was that a focus coming into the game?

MC: Always is when you play Washington State. I think they made three late – I wasn't happy, again, with the way some of our guys we put in at the end didn't finish the game right. But in the meat of the game, we held them to five made 3s.

Thoughts on your close outs?

MC: Yeah, you gotta get all the way to Flowers and Roberts cause if they can get it off, it might go in. In fairness to them, they had some in-and-outs. But we tried to get – I agree with Jules, guys. I think that Peyton – we had a lineup with Peyton, Jaylen Clark and Myles, which is our most athletic lineup. Those guys, that lineup, changed the game in the first half. When we had the run, those three guys were in there, that was by design. I was hoping to be able to play a lot of guys tonight. I played Jaime too much, I didn't want anybody to get over 30, but it's hard to take him out. But I was able to get Peyton in there for 12. I think Peyton was great in the first half, but that lineup, we can defend anybody. So it's hard for Dave and Jake, their guards are so fast, Flowers is so good, Roberts is so fast, so those are tough matchups.

Jaime been a dominant force the past few games...

MC: Kiki VanDeweghe.

What's it like to know you can get his production?

MC: It's why you develop players. I know that in Westwood, we're used to guys coming in ready-made sometimes, whether it's Lonzo or Kevin or Baron Davis, all the greats. Even Peyton needs development – when he doesn't play well, I blame myself, not him. That's my job to develop him, and that's what Jaime's trying to help him with. Cause Jaime didn't finish like he – he was Peyton as a freshman. Jaime played a lot more cause he wasn't on a great team. So but he's developed in coaching matters and attitude matters, that's why we do things the way we do things. We have a formula – mental state, you gotta be coachable, you can't get better if you're not coachable. It's like with Johnny, when he charges, I blame myself cause I should've coached that out of him, he's gotta learn to just make the easy play. When a guy's out of position, just stop, pass the ball, don't try to do too much. I still gotta improve him. That's how I look at it, I always look in the mirror, what do I need? If they're not playing up to their ability, it's my job and my staff's job to get them there. Jaime's come a long way, but that's hard work, his toughness, his talent, his great attitude, just unbelievable attitude. I mean, you've interviewed these guys. For people that don't know them, all you gotta do is listen to these guys talk. Unbelievably bright and extremely good kids, makes your job easier.

Myles looking more assertive offensively?

Michael Lewis is MVP. Not only that he's 5-for-5, but they are all like nothing but net. It was great to see him getting the ball up and in. We had a couple good passes to him on roles where they fouled him. And they're a shot blocking team too. They got six of them tonight, so they're hard to score on around the rim.

Thoughts about team closing before you emptied the bench?

MC: It was great. But even those guys, you got to take pride in your performance. Especially when you are playing for a seed when you want people to see you win by 20 instead of 10. You gotta take pride in your performance until the clock hits zero. But it was what it was. I didn't think we'd be up 20. I have a lot of respect for their guard play, and obviously Mouhamed Gueye being out doesn't help. Those guards can beat you now. I mean, they looked like the Golden State Warriors Saturday when they played Oregon. It was crazy. I watched that film, gave me a sleepless night last night.

Johnny getting more rhythm?

MC: I had asked TJ what his minutes were at, and that's why I just never put him back him because I didn't want to get him over 30. He got enough time tonight. He's getting there, he looked good. You can tell, he's moving pretty good out there.

What to say to Tyger and Johnny who combined for eight points?

MC: We don’t care who scores. We really could care less. We’ve gotten to the point where we’re passing the ball much better, we had 15 assists, I’m concerned with our turnovers, we average nine, we had 12. With the way they play defense, it’s hard to get Johnny open. We started the second half, I tried to run something to get him a shot, he was going to open, the big guy immediately jumped out. So they had the red-alert on him for sure.

Johnny and the charges?

MC: He’ll get better. He’s a bright guy. He said ‘What should I do?’ I said, ‘Make life easy.’ He’s great, he’s easy to deal with. As a coach, you never want to take away their aggressiveness. But you have to teach them how to, where's the line, when you have to hit the brakes. When a guy’s got position, he’s got to stop. He’s like ‘I’m just going to power this guy up,’ because he’s 6’6, just put a hook in. But teams are scouting him, they’re trying to draw that charge. He’s got to know that.

Coach, you...

MC: By the way, Sam (nods). Tie. See him, Ben? Shirt and tie. Don't think I didn't notice, Sam.

Had to match your level of style

MC: You're getting there, we'll have a little talk after the season. I've got some tips for you.

+15 on the boards, +15 second chance points, banging around down low?

MC: Early on, they were beating us on the glass. I think Abogidi’s (three) offensive rebounds were all in the first four minutes. We always talk about, ‘You’ve got to play harder than them, you’ve got to run harder than them.’ You’ve got to play physical. I think as the game went on, we started doing that. But even, if you look at second chance points, points in the paint +18, it’s hard to lose when you get 40 points in the paint and 15 from free throws. When you can get to 50 on layups and free throws, it’s hard to lose. You’re going to make enough shots, you’re going to get 70.

Rest and recovery plan?

MC: The staff’s out there. Coach Cronin is eating and sleeping. Film for me.

Tomorrow?

MC: Breakfast, film, we will not practice tomorrow. Everything we’ll do will be in the hotel walkthrough. Once interesting thing about the bubble last year was you could walk to an actual court if you wanted to walk through. But we turn the hotel ballroom into a walk through. But we played Washington twice in the last two weeks and we played USC six days ago. If we have to go over them too much, we’ve got problems.

