WATCH: Mick Cronin, Jaime Jaquez, Tyger Campbell on UCLA Men's Basketball Beating USC

UCLA men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin, guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and guard Tyger Campbell spoke to reporters after the Bruins’ 69-59 win over USC in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals on Friday night.

Cronin talked about his team’s ability to close things out better than they had the past few games, also shouting out freshman guard/forward Peyton Watson for progressing and contributing on defense. Jaquez and Campbell talked about advancing to the conference championship game for the first time and how this experience in Las Vegas compares to last year’s Final Four run in Indianapolis.

Opening statement

Mick Cronin: Defensively, I thought that was as good as we’ve played in a while, especially in the first half. Obviously, I’ve got tremendous respect for coach Enfield and their program, they’ve had an unbelievable year, their projected seed is ridiculously low but that’s typical of West Coast bias, so I wish them all the best next week, hopefully we can all do what we did last year. But our guys, our defensive effort was tremendous, we got multiple contributions on offense. We only got 46 attempts but we got to the foul line. It’s the most we’ve been to the foul line in a long time, so attacking the basket pretty well, so I thought the key to the game was our first half. We had a chance to get away from them by halftime, but Jules and Tyger’s foul trouble stopped that.

Things you're replicating or want to replicate from the end of last season?

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: I mean, that’s the thing about this, we try to play that way all the time, so whether it’s last year, this year, or even three years ago, you try to replicate it the same way and you try to play perfect, not make as many mistakes as the other team and just keep going and try to make right decisions and smart plays.

Tyger Campbell: I’d say we knew when we went on our run last year that we really locked in on the defensive side of the ball, so coach preaches defense, defense, defense, so we’ve just got to lock in this year again.

Last week against USC...

MC: I see the tie again, Sam.

It's a new one

Very impressive. You see him dressing up this year. He's stepping up.

Improving how you played in the final minutes compared to last week against USC and last night against WSU?

MC: Well, a lot of that is we were able to play the guys we wanted to play. Last night, they were pressing our – they were pressing Russell, as you know. So at the end of the day, we said at halftime that if they don't get to 60, they're not gonna be able to catch us. So like Tyger said, the thing about it is we get to March, you can't rely on shooting to win. There's probably gonna be a game or two where you're gonna have to score a lot of points to win, but you can control your effort and if you defend, you've always got a chance. So on a rough night offensively, you still got a chance. So just happy with the way we defended, even down the stretch.

What has led to winning 8 of 9?

MC: Being healthy.

JJJ: Being healthy I think is one, for sure. Like I said earlier, I don't think we had one game during the regular season where we had everyone 100% healthy. And now that we do, it's great, we got a lot of guys in the rotation that can step up and make plays defensively and offensively. I think just watching film, being very attentive, following the scouting report and things like that, so I think those all go into why we've been so successful defensively.

Big impact from Peyton?

MC: Well I think his defense always helps us – his rebounding, his length – but it was good for him. I was happy to see him get a shot to go down. Jaime threw him a great pass, he made a nice cut off the ball and got it to go down, but the thing about Peyton is he has kept his head down and just kept working all year. That's where I'm most proud of him. So like I would tell you, like Tyger, these guys, they all know the expectations, they didn't have to deal with what he's had to deal with, so they're with him. He's their guy, they love him, he's on their team, so they get it. So when he plays well, these guys are the happiest because they see every day in practice the guy's got an unbelievable attitude. He's just a young kid, he didn't play his senior year in high school cause of COVID, he needs to get stronger and his best basketball's probably when he's 23 when his body looks a lot different. So unlike me, he's gonna get better with age, right Tyger? Tyger's like me, that's his problem, he's not gonna fill out anymore other than his hair.

Bigger aspirations than beating rivals, but done it twice in a week now?

TC: We’re just worried about tomorrow. Get a win tomorrow, come out, give it all we have. We’re not even worried about that.

First time to title game since 2014?

JJJ: It’s a great opportunity for our team. It'll really give us a good test for where we are preceding into March. It’l be a fun experience, it’s what we all work for, trying to get that trophy. We’re all excited, we’re all ready to go.

Mobley matchup?

JJJ: I was trying to take away his right hand. I know he likes to get there, in the post, get there to the left shoulder, right hand hook. So I was trying to take that away from him. He’s a really great player. I’ve been playing against him since we were kids, we’ve been on the same team. I’ve known him forever. It was just another great battle I had with him, and he’s a great player. Just trying to take away his right hand.

Ensuring Johnny confidence?

MC: I told him at halftime..... I worry at times, especially Johnny, with all the draft speculation. I'm a big believer in mental state, and you worry – I had a kid go through it at Cincinnati, people start talking about the draft, and I may be wrong, but I know if I was him and that was maybe a possibility, how much pressure you can put on yourself. And pressure is a good thing, you embrace just trying to win. But if you are stressing out about that kind of stuff, and that's in your mind while you are trying to shoot the ball, it's a recipe for disaster. I worry about that for him, so I was really happy to see him get shots to go down. I ran a couple isos for him while we were up 10 after he made a couple shots, I though he'd score or get fouled. Because we got to get him rolling if we're going to do what he came to school to do. I mean, he can''t just be a non-factor. I just don't want him stressing about it. You've gotta give your best effort, man. But that's easy for me to say, I've got a nicer house. For these guys, it's easy for me to say, 'Hey man, just do your best, don't worry about your future,' when you got my contract. But you got to try to relieve that stress for him somehow.

How fun was slapping bracket, having fans now and swarming Russell?

TC: Just a little different, the bracket is a little smaller. But seeing Russ running down and everybody surrounding him just smacking on the board, it's a good feeling. Obviously, it's a good feeling to win, but to see all of us rally around each other, stay together. Those are my brothers, so it's always good.

MC: Sam's got hair like Russ.... you know they're related? [Tyger looks confused]. Oh yeah, you can't tell? Look at him. They've both got all that hair. Brad Pitt. It's ridiculous.

Closing statement

MC: Before I go, I will just say, Ben you were talking about rivalry, we don't have animosity. We just don't. Andy Enfield is a great guy. I know Eric Mobley, Jay on their staff used to work for coach Palmer, Chris Kaplan – they're great guys. It's nice to be a healthy rivalry. Because it should be about basketball. But you see these guys before the clock hit zero, just tremendous respect for each other. So that's good for our game, that you can have a rivalry like that that can be about basketball not about hatred. So wish them all the best next week.

