WATCH: David Singleton on Becoming UCLA's 'Glue Guy', Final Four Memories

UCLA men’s basketball guard David Singleton talks with the media Monday about what he’s been working on in his game this offseason and the best memories he’s taken away from the Bruins’ Final Four run last March.

DAVID SINGLETON

Excitement about playing at home?

Very excited. I miss the fans, I miss the excitement that fans bring so it’s going to be great for all of us.

Slept on court before, how does it feel to back?

Yeah, I mean, this is my dream school so it means everything to me to be back in Pauley, to have fans, to have excitement in the crowd. So it’s, especially in my senior year it’s something more than (inaudible)

Preparation compared to before?

Well obviously, everyone’s back so we’re more experienced. So preparation will be more, more getting to know each other again, chemistry down, making sure we don’t take anything for granted. That’s the most important thing we have to emphasize coming in this year with a veteran team.

Favorite memory in the March Madness hotel?

Favorite memory will probably be after the Michigan game will probably be the favorite memory. There was a point where we all gathered in one hotel. We were just looking at each other, like it was just dead silence. We were just like, “wow, we did it.” You know, “we’re coming along.” So that’s probably the best memory, just appreciating each other in these moments because you don’t get these moments back.

Where were you when that happened?

We were in a hotel room. But you know, we just finished eating, like we grabbed our food and went upstairs and we all just met in someone’s hotel room. And we were just silent looking at each other like, like we just appreciate each other.

Memory of getting to the Final Four give you motivation?

The motivation has always been there for us. We know what we signed up for when coming to this school. We know the legacy, the greatness in the past. So it’s a sense of experience. It gives us more experience and motivation, if anything, going into the tournament last year.

How are you guys staying connected and grounded on the goal?

Like I said, all the time, we just take it game by game. You know, we can’t take any game for granted. You know, as special as last year was, you know, it was last year and no one – we don’t really care about it. You know, it’s a new season is we’re all different (lol wtf). It’s the same players but a different team, more experienced. We just have to put that behind us and it’s time to lock in for the season.

Thoughts on continuity but also adding Peyton and Myles?

Bringing that continuity, I mean, it’s fun. You know, we, in practice, we compete hard, we challenge each other. Peyton’s a(n) amazing freshman. I give him tips here and there because I’ve been here, he hasn’t, but his ability is tremendous. And Myles Johnson came from Long Beach, so I knew him growing up. So I kind of know like, his tendencies and everything. He’s a great addition. He a cool kid off the court, he’s a dominant big man on the court. It really gives us that size, that rim protection that we need.

What have you been working on individually?

Individually, I’ve just been working on my athletic ability, mostly getting faster and stronger. I’ve been working on my handle in case we need it, you know, because you never know. So I’ve just been in the gym just prepping for whatever we need. I want to try to be that glue guy, that wild card, that whatever we need, I can do with the best of my ability.

Any soreness from the leg injury?

It’s completely gone now, I’m feeling 100%. I feel ready. This is the best I’ve ever felt. So I’ve been stretching, doing a lot of stuff to prep my body for the season.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated