WATCH: Jaime Jaquez Jr. Talks UCLA's Chemistry, Peyton Watson and Myles Johnson Additions

UCLA men’s basketball forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. spoke with reporters Monday about the chemistry he’s been able to build with his fellow Bruins and what he’s seen from freshman Peyton Watson so far.

JAIME JAQUEZ JR.

Thoughts on getting back to Pauley?

Yeah, we’re super excited, especially since fans are going to be there. So yeah, I mean, we’re ready to get going, ready to start the season.

Experience and picking up where you left off?

Yeah, that’s sort of the plan. We’ve been in practice for over a month, working and going against each other. We’re excited to go out and play some new faces and get the season started, pick up where we left off. And like you said, I mean, just hit the ground and start running.

You, Johnny, Tyger and Mac all appeared as teammates other Pac-12 players wanted to have in The Athletic's anonymous player poll – how does it feel to know that you’re respected by your peers as individuals and for your chemistry?

I mean, it's great. I mean, we're a pretty close group, you know, off the court, as well as on the court. I mean, we're the guys that just enjoy being around each other. We got a bunch of great team chemistry overall. Yeah, that's, that's pretty cool. I didn't know that.

Thoughts on Tyger Campbell?

I mean, he looks great. He looks great picking up right where he left off. His presence on the floor, it means just so much to us. Like you said, he's our floor general, he’s our point guard. He kind of gets the whole thing going. And I mean, without him. I don't know where we’d be.

Playing against Peyton Watson?

Yeah, I mean, he's a great defender. You know, he's just on the ball. He's great. He doesn't get beat. His help defense is just tremendous. Always blocking shots. And even if he does get beat, he's still there and to block the shot. So I mean, going against him has gotten me better. I know that for a fact. And, you know, obviously him going against me, I'm older, you know, a bit stronger than him. So I mean, I'm sure it's helping him a lot and he's just growing. Everyday he comes in excited, ready to learn with a great attitude. So you know, that's all we could really ask from that guy.

Fat Tyger?

Fat Tyger tastes really good, ain't gonna lie to you.

You get a discount when you go get one?

Yeah, I make sure I go outside, cause if I don’t go outside I don’t get that discount.

Changing your offense in response to Myles Johnson?

It's great. I mean, we didn't have someone to go against, you know, that big last year during practice. So him just being there, just his presence, his length, his size, his strength is something that is helping us improve a lot. I mean, I know just coming off the pick and roll, you know, it's not as easy to be, you know, to throw over that guy. 6’10” ….So it's been helping us a lot

