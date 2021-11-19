WATCH: Jaime Jaquez Jr. Talks UCLA-Gonzaga, Torn Up Practice Jersey

UCLA men’s basketball guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. talked to reporters before Friday’s practice about the upcoming rematch against Gonzaga and how hard he and his teammates have been going in practice.



JAIME JAQUEZ JR.

Advice you get on keeping things in perspective?

I think the biggest thing for us is taking it day by day. Coach really preaches to get better every time we come into practice, get better with every game that we play and just taking it one step at a time, try not to look too much into the future and just stay present.

How difficult when you know you guys are good?

I don’t think it’s very difficult for us just knowing how much we love each other as a team. We’re not trying to get too far into the future right now, trying to just stay together, enjoy this time that we have and just try to make the most of it and enjoy our experience and have fun with each other.

How much did you think about the Final Four game in the offseason?

Man, I thought about it for about a week. And after that I was kind of good. I had my share of views watching it and things like that and just started to get focused on the season ahead.

Lasting memories of the game?

I think it was just in total a great experience to be immersed in that full basketball for that month that we were there. Being around my teammates in the hotel, it was just a lot of fun. Something that not a lot of people get to experience just being isolated with a group of guys like that, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world. It’s a great experience and I loved every second of it.

What's up with the big tear in your practice jersey?

Oh, hey man, we get physical in practice sometimes. This is obviously a tear right here, but we get after it in practice. But just a little rip, nothing major.

Badge of honor?

I wear it proudly.

Did you lobby for a Gonzaga rematch?

I mean, I wouldn’t’ say any communication from us to him, we just had an understanding of who we wanted to play and the games we wanted. Obviously we want to play the best, we want to have a tough schedule and that’s something that coach wanted as well.

