WATCH: Jaime Jaquez Jr., Peyton Watson on UCLA Welcoming Fans Back to Pauley Pavilion

UCLA men’s basketball guard/forwards Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Peyton Watson talk to the media after the Bruins’ exhibition win over Chico State on Thursday and what it meant to get back in front of their home crowd for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.



Last play of first half?

Peyton Watson: Coach gave me the ball, he trusted me with the ball at the end of the half, and I just knew I had to do something to give us momentum going into the next half. I saw the guy, I had him on an island, my teammates are great shooters so they couldn't help much. And I just made my move and went down and finished strong like coach tells us every day.

You let out a nice little roar, what did that feel like?

PW: It was great. I'm a very emotional player. I like to play very intensely, with emotion, getting the crowd into it. I think that just helps the team, we get momentum and everybody is hyped up to play.

What was it like watching that play?

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: I knew exactly what was going to happen. I've seen it a bunch of times in practice. So when he got the ball on an island, I knew that he was going to go up for that dunk and he did exactly that.

Adding pounds in the offseason?

JJJ: Yeah, I added a few pounds in the offseason just being in the weight room, trying to get stronger, have great balance to be able to take my jump shot to another level and being on balance, going up and finishing around the rim.

Myles Johnson in game action now?

JJJ: Going up against Myles in practice is tough – he's so big, so large. We didn't have anything like that last year. So going up into games now, it makes things a lot easier just because, just going up against him, he's just so big, (he) blocks shots, does everything right. It makes it a lot easier going out on that floor.

Last time you played in front of fans was Arizona when you were swarmed by The Den and only two days before that was the game-winner against ASU – what was it like being back? Get that same energy from two years ago?

JJJ: 100%. Just walking out of the tunnel, running out to go into layup lines, just seeing the crowd, I was so happy. I had a big smile on my face. That's something that I dearly missed. The crowd is what you want in games – it's what you play for. Get everyone into the game, get everyone hyped up. To see them back was just great.

First game in front of fans?

PW: Like Jaime said, it's a big reason why we play. We want to inspire people with our play. When we go out there and the fans are cheering our names, chanting and just showing us that love, it makes us want to play 100% harder. So it was great to have our first game in here with fans and I'm looking forward to a whole season of that.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated