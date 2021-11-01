WATCH: Jaylen Clark Talks Earning More Minutes for UCLA, Jordan Brand Shoes

UCLA men’s basketball guard Jaylen Clark talked to the media Monday afternoon about earning more minutes in the lineup this season, his health and the first couple months of Jordan Brand’s partnership with the Bruins.

JAYLEN CLARK

Eager to get rolling?

Oh, super eager. It's good that we're all here. We all wake up in the morning, come to practice, stay late nights, early mornings, it's all what it's for right here.

Tough to keep you out of lineups before injury?

Yeah. I mean, it was nothing, just got hit in the head but I'm good now, so it's cool.

First time playing with fans in Pauley?

Oh, just getting to interact with them, seeing them in there, hearing them live, giving them something to cheer for. I mean, we had our crazy run last year, which was cool, but they didn't really get to be a part of it like they can this year. I've played in a lot of big games throughout my life, I don't think it will change anything on my aspect of the game, but it's just cool to play in front of fans, it's the reason we all do it.

Been to a UCLA game at Pauley before as a fan/recruit?

Oh yeah, for sure. I came – the last one I came to was when Jaime hit the 3 to beat Arizona State and that one was jumping so yeah, it's cool.

Actually get to be a part of that now?

It's gonna be great. Like I said, last year was my freshman year behind some players. That really motivated me over the summer cause I wanna be able to contribute, you know what I mean? Watching it was cool, but now it's like I want to be a part of it. So every day, waking up, I just remember how I felt when I was just sitting down, so it feels great to actually be out there now.

Going to be harder/easier to make the big FTs you made last year with fans there now?

It makes no difference. It's just another free throw. My high school coach ... used to always say that. 'You done made a million, what's one more?'

Thoughts on Jordan being big on shoes?

It's been great. I mean, it's just, it's every kid's dream. I know for recruiting, it makes it a lot easier. Jordan's a beautiful brand, the shoes are beautiful, the clothing, it's a big upgrade from Under Armour for sure.

Special pair picked out for Thursday?

Ah, not yet. I don't know what Imma wear yet. We got a lot, so it's cool, got a lot of variety.

