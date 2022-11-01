WATCH: Jaylen Clark on Improving Shot, Impressions of UCLA Freshmen

UCLA men's basketball guard Jaylen Clark spoke with the media ahead of Monday morning's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Clark talked about how he has helped the freshmen on defense, his thoughts on Amari Bailey and Adem Bona, what he's worked on the most over the summer and how the veterans have remained patient amid all the development.

What have you seen from the freshmen defensively and how have you helped out?

We really just compete all across the court. I feel like I had an advantage because when I was coming through here, I was the youngest player on the team for my, respectively, two years. So I just feel like it's my job. I know somebody is about to back cut and I see (inaudible), I'm going to drop back and sag and help a little bit, but they really been playing they butts off and picking everything up quite quickly.

What did you try to improve over the summer? What have you added to your game?

Shooting. I had everything else, it was just a confidence thing. And now I can practice on making a lot, a lot more shots than over two years combined.

Thoughts on Amari?

Oh yeah, no he's been playing really well. I mean I've known him for a while. When I was at my respective high schools, we played against him every year. So like, I've seen him gradually go through and I don't see him being her much longer than six more months.

Any surprises from the freshmen?

Adem, I never had seen him play before he got here. They told me that he was this, like, beast and everything. And I've never seen him, I just know the first practice when he came down, the ball was in his left hand here and then he dunked it, I was like 'Oh, damn.' He's just so up-spirited and positive and plays so hard. I mean, I feel like that's every coach's dream.

How do you balance the patience with the younger players on defense knowing that they're going to make mistakes?

I feel like the cool thing about us is first, our younger players are very good basketball players. They don't need a lot of catching up after they've learned our system. So I wouldn't say there's much that ... like the pace and all that, they fit right. I feel like this group will probably perform better than last year's team, especially on the offensive running end. We have a lot of willing passers, so I feel like it will be more exciting basketball to watch, won't be as stagnant. And we really just looking forward for November 7th so we can go ahead and tip this thing off.

