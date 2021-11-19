WATCH: Johnny Juzang Details Jump Shot Technique, Reaction to UCLA-Gonzaga Rematch

UCLA men’s basketball guard Johnny Juzang talked to reporters before Friday’s practice, going back to his memories of the buzzer-beater that knocked the Bruins out of the Final Four last March and what goes into the mental preparations this season with such high expectations.



JOHNNY JUZANG

Memories of the Final Four game?

Well look, I mean, I don’t think it’s anything to do with those memories, they’re just a good team. We like competing against good teams. So we’re excited for the matchup, but we got a game first that we gotta take care of so we take it game by game so when it comes, we’ll be ready, but we got a good team and opponent ahead of us on Monday.

Lobbied to play Gonzaga this year after last year?

Yeah, I mean, I’m sure we all want another shot at it. I don’t think anybody had any special requests, but it’s a great game, I’m excited to play it.

Developing midrange game, technical aspects of your jump shot?

I’ve been lucky enough to work with some great guards, played for some great coaches. For pull-ups in the midrange, or just really all shooting, but especially when you’re coming off the bounce, but having a strong, quick pick up, it’s really important and then you know, you want to land where you jump and it’s just a lot of repetition. But that’s something that’s big, is having a strong, tight pick up, and that’s something that follows into your whole shot, being tight and together, one motion and not a lot of variables so having that strong pick up is where it starts and you’ll have a good, aggressive shot.

A lot can go wrong with the quick pick up, what's the key to polishing that?

Yeah, it’s just repetition. It’s just repetition again. But that’s something that’s helped me a lot, for sure, is the pick up.

Keeping things in perspective when you were good last year and now have expectations and a bright future?

Yeah, well, at least for me, I’ve always been very internal so whether it’s external praise or criticism, it’s in one ear and out the other. Or not in the ear at all. (smiles) so that’s a big part but also just staying present, taking it day by day, just focusing on growing and getting better, everything will take care of itself, but I think just being present.

Are opponents in awe of you and your team?

Um, I’ve never really even thought about that to be honest. I’m trying to tell how they’re playing me on the wing. But maybe that’s the case, maybe it’s not. But I know we’re just focused on being the best team we can be on court.

Reaction to seeing you had Gonzaga on the schedule this year?

Oh, we were excited. We knew it was going to be a big game, big-time matchup, big event so I know — we just love competing and those are the games that are most fun to compete in. So we love all the challenges and that’s where you get better and I think that’s where you have the most fun. We’re looking forward to it. I don’t want to make it sound like the game of our lives or something like that, but we’re excited to play. We’re going to go out there and compete, do what we do.

Playing faster on offense?

Yeah, we got more depth. It’s a lot of fun, just got so much talent on this team, we’re able to make more substitutions and keep the pace going so I think it’s a big advantage for us, keep guys healthy and it’s definitely a point of emphasis for us, but we love the style, more possessions and a faster paced game, so it’s fun.

