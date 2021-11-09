WATCH: Jules Bernard on Signature Plays, Return of UCLA Fans

UCLA men’s basketball guard Jules Bernard talked to reporters Monday about getting back in front of fans at Pauley Pavilion for Thursday’s exhibition game against Chico State and how the Bruins are emphasizing multiple ball-handlers on offense.

JULES BERNARD

Fun vibes during the exhibition on Thursday?

Yeah, I think so. First game in front of fans, the Den was jumping so just to be able to play in front of peers and students and also just fans in general, it's exciting so it brought a different type of energy that we didn't necessarily have last year til the end of the year, so.

Also because you're really good and have a lot of weapons?

Yeah, I mean, we have great players but we also have great chemistry on the team. And when you see – everyone's happy to see everyone succeed, it's just a lot of fun to play on the court.

How fun to have your 4-point play at the exhibition compared to a moment as big as your 4-point play against Alabam in the Sweet 16?

It's cool, obviously signature moments are things you like to remember a lot. But as a basketball player, as a competitor, you wanna make more great moments, so that's just what I'm focused on, is just being a great basketball player, just try to help the team win. And when those moments come, just enjoy them at the time but keep moving on and keep playing the way you're supposed to be playing.

Been able to stay more under control?

You know, just coming out of high school where you're asked to be very aggressive, my freshman year, I was a very aggressive driver. But I just said these past couple years that, more so than they did in high school, teams are gonna scout for you so they're gonna understand your tendencies and what you like to do, so I had to expand my game and know that if a team wants to take away one aspect of my game, I have to work on other parts of my game that help open up the floor up for my teammates, for myself so just working on the jump shot, working on facilitating, being a floor general, that opens it up a lot and when teams start playing me for the shot, that's when I can drive. So just understanding that throughout the years has helped me a lot.

More people bringing the ball up?

We have a lot of depth and a lot of players who can handle the ball. What we're trying to input is playing fast and wearing teams down throughout the course of the game. If one of us gets tired, we have someone coming in that's just as capable of handling the ball. So we just really want to push the ball, play fast and sort of wear teams out.

Peyton Watson capable of bringing ball up?

Definitely. Long, athletic and he can handle the ball. So he's definitely capable.

