WATCH: Johnny Juzang, Jules Bernard on UCLA's Offensive Outburst, Defensive Drawbacks

UCLA men’s basketball guards Johnny Juzang and Jules Bernard spoke with the media at the end of their 100-79 victory over Long Beach State on Monday. Despite the win, the pair of leading scorers focused mostly on the Bruins’ lack of defensive success against the Beach.



Coach wasn't too happy with defense?

Johnny Juzang: Yeah, you know, the game plan, they had two, very talented guards. We just didn't follow the scouting report well enough. We made it too easy for them. We just got to take away those things.

Jules Bernard: Yeah, I agree. When you give up 57 points to two players, that's obviously unacceptable. Especially for us. Our standard for defense is set at a high bar. There's definitely a lot to work on and a lot to watch from this game to try next game and learn from this.

Why were they so efficient making shots?

JB: Well, when you let players like them who have talent and are good players, when you let them get going early, and they have their juices flowing and when the water starts flowing, they are just going to keep hitting shots. They find ways to get open shots. I think we let them get going way too early.

Any kind of disconnect when you win by 21 and coach is mad at you in the locker room after?

JJ: No. We know that we have a team that everybody returned. So we know the level that we’re capable of playing at, so just winning the game doesn't always satisfy us. It’s how you performed, how you won the game or lost the game or whatever. But you know when you made too many mistakes.

Slater and Murray going off kind of challenge you or spark you two to answer with 47 points?



JB: No we’re just out there playing, just doing what we’re supposed to do on the offensive end, just playing the game. But regardless of that it’s a game, we’re not thinking of let’s go bucket for bucket we’re thinking how do we stop these guys, they’re on fire, they’re the two main guys who are scoring for them and keeping them in the game, we have to figure out a way to stop them. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the job done tonight.

