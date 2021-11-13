WATCH: Johnny Juzang, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyger Campbell Talk UCLA's Win Over Villanova

UCLA men’s basketball guard Johnny Juzang, guard Tyger Campbell and guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. talked to the media about the Bruins’ overtime win on Friday night and what it meant to be back in front of a sold out Pauley Pavilion.



Defensive stops?

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: I just think going into overtime, we knew what our plan was, to get up in them, get stops and we knew their plan was to get it in the post so all we needed to do was wall up and make them miss and go down on the other end and then Tyger driving, I know he likes to drive baseline and I know right where he likes to pass it to and so I knew right where to be.

Feel like the NCAA tournament?

Johnny Juzang: Yeah, for sure, man. I know for us, we love these games, you know, Villanova’s a great team, great program, so I think this is where we have the most fun and are the most present and it’s a blast, I would say. So we definitely looked forward to this one and the atmosphere was great, the fans showed so much support, such a great turnout and the energy was amazing coming from the team, all of us and also Pauley. It was amazing.

How important is it to win these games against recent NCAA champions now that you have a target on your back?

Tyger Campbell: Well, with ‘Nova such a great team, it means everything to us. We came into this game and we know that coach Wright is a great coach and they have the Big East player of the year, so we knew it was going to be a tough one and so we just tried to prepare the best we could and come into this one and play as a team and we started off slow but toward the end of the game we kind of picked it up and got our defense going and I mean we’re UCLA, so we always have a target on our back, it’s just a bigger target this year because we’re pretty highly ranked right now.

Lots of swagger and playing to the crowd, where does that come from and how much fun is it?

JJJ: I think it just comes from the personalities we have on this team. I know myself, Johnny and Tyger, we live for that, we live for the crowd, we live for those big moments and it just feeds us more fuel and when we need someone to make a great shot, we’ve got guys that can make those, so I think it’s just something that we have inside of us.

Played so many games in OT last March and now tonight, are you used to that situation?

JJJ: Yeah, I would say we are very familiar. Like you said, four of our last eight have been in overtime and I know we've had a lot more during the regular season as well so we're very comfortable in those situations.

JJ: Yeah, I think it helps so much. I mean, we returned the whole team, so I think there was just a sense of excitement to come out here and play this game. But just an inner confidence that we've been in this situation, that helped us lock down the stretch too. Going into overtime, those eight possessions at the end of regulation, so it's lucky that we got guys with so much experience.

Cronin said he wants you to be more confident and then you hit those two big 3s in the second half?

TC: Well, coming into this season, I worked a lot on my 3-point shooting and my base and things like that. So it's always good to see the ball go in, but when you play with – I mean, I trust and believe in my time, I'm confident in one through 13 so my biggest thing is just finding where I can get my shots in cause any swing, we have guys. So yeah, it's just finding it when I can get it in and hitting my shots when I get them.

Pulled up to take that 3 on the fast break?

TC: Yeah, I just felt like I could hit that shot. I don't – I'm a confident shooter, confident player, I like to play with swag and when I pulled up, I just – I was open, they gave me the shot so I just took it, I played off what the defense gave me.

Down 10 late, what was the message in the huddle?

JJ: Yeah, we just kind of said 'We're still in this and the game's not over.' And, you know, we don't come to lose so we were ready to just lock in and battle, put together stops, make some great plays. But no, man, we all came together, we're never gonna stop, so that was just kind of the message.

Hear the "We Want Zaga" chant?

JJJ: Yeah, I think we heard that chant for sure. The crowd's pretty loud, so they made it loud and clear. But we're a team that takes it one step at a time. I know we've got Long Beach State coming up, that's our next focus. When Gonzaga gets there, that will be our next focus.

