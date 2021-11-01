WATCH: Mick Cronin on Importance of Scrimmages, Recruiting Ahead of UCLA's Season

UCLA men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin talks a bit about the secret scrimmage against San Diego State that may or may not have happened, as well as what his early-season lineups might look like due to injuries and matchups.



MICK CRONIN

Ready for the season?

I think we’re progressing, I thought Saturday—we really needed to play somebody else because you can’t really, when you intrasquad scrimmage, the defense is so bad after five minutes because there’s no subs so everybody’s tired, so you don’t really get real resistance, so I thought Saturday was great for us. I agree with you—I’m getting a little older, I think it’s just part of it. If you’re able to get some film, then you can assess—like, for me, I assess what we’re doing as a coaching staff, I don’t look at it like, I don’t watch film from a theoretical scrimmage that may or may not have happened—I don’t know the rules anymore of that—and get upset with the guys who I just think it’s, OK, get it on film, what do we need to do to get better at, what areas do I need to improve and clean up, how can I coach these guys better? Because if they’re not who I want them to be, I look at it, OK, what do I need to do to get them to be who I want them to be, so that’s what we’ve been dealing with as a staff for the last 48 hours and I’m looking forward to getting back to work, but it’s all part of the progression.

Who has taken another step forward in the offseason?

Look, that’s a loaded question because if I give you one guy, then there’s pressure on him because everybody read that I said him when they forget the fact that you asked me. They think I’m promoting him, but look, Jaylen Clark had no off-season for a freshman, zero, had to show up late September and try to figure out how to play with us, and he got exponentially better late in the season, he had his first off-season, so he’s the guy that it was his first when he had his first real off-season as a college player to improve, so I think—not that other guys didn’t improve, but he’s a guy who you will see marked improvement. Now, he was out a week—he took a shot to the head and had to go into concussion protocol, he ran into somebody, which he does a lot, and he still was able to play in whatever we did on Saturday, but he’s still getting back into shape, but he’s had a great off-season.

Everybody else injury-wise?

Mac Etienne is out right now with injury. I’ll update you on that as we know.

Starting five for Thursday?

No. Here’s what happens—see, you’re still young—you know, in all seriousness, though, I have to make a decision, to answer your question, on the season. First of all, I think it can change because as Peyton gets more acclimated to what college basketball’s about and certain games, do we go with the best matchup? Is Myles the best matchup for that center? Is Cody the best matchup? Is playing big, is playing small? So will we rotate our lineup throughout the year on who’s starting? Some guys can just earn a spot because before Jaylen Clark got hurt it was going to be hard to keep him off the floor, now I’m sure nobody’s had him penciled in, but I promise you, before he went out, I was wondering how I was going to keep him off the floor, so but the big answer to that is, how will we progress? Is it best for us to rotate lineups based on matchups? And if we do that, look, we’re going to have a group of guys that just accept that I can only start five guys and we’re going to try that everybody’s going to play; we’re playing at a much faster pace, which was probably the thing I was most pleased about on Saturday, so we definitely have decisions to make—not just about Thursday but how we’re going to proceed with that. Will we adjust game to game based on matchups—if we do adjust game to game, it would be based on matchups.

How do you get guys to play like they were in the tournament and not like when they lost four straight at the end of the season?

Yeah, that’s where I would differ from you, although I do know I’m in a results-oriented business. What I would tell you to do is go pull our stats from those four games that we lost and we shot the ball just as well in those four games as in the NCAA tournament; our defense was better and we were able to win close games. You know, sometimes, basketball, all the time, when quality teams play each other the margin of victory is about five, six points in high-major basketball and in big-time conferences, so we missed a few one-and-ones, does that mean we were playing bad? We missed two one-in-ones in the last 40 seconds against USC, almost got a five count on an out-of-bounds play. You know, we miss a layup on a break and a couple of one-on-ones against Oregon State, so if that goes the other way, so I don’t evaluate how we’re playing based on the result. And look, that’s why I’m not a fan, I’m a coach. A coach, you have to evaluate how you’re playing based on the way you’re playing, not the result. Here’s why: you can play poorly and well and that happens. You can play poorly and win. You must know that as a coach, so we had a quote-unquote practice Saturday and although the score might have been theoretically in our favor, we’re not going to evaluate that, we evaluate what we need to do to get better regardless of result. You know, when you’re playing and coaching at this level, peaks and valleys are for fans and media. Development and coaching are for teams and coaches, so that’s how I look at it. Here’s how I look at our team last year: We went through unbelievable trauma last year from COVID to Johnny hurt to start the season as well as Jalen Hill, to losing a couple of crazy games at the buzzer to losing our only senior, an NBA prospect, in the middle of the season and then losing a 6-10 valuable piece of our team without any notice on Feb. 1. Then Cody destroys his ankle and tries to play through it because he’s just the ultimate warrior—that’s how I look at our season. So regardless of what would have happened, we continued to try to get better, and that’s what we’re going to have to do this year. Look, guys, it’s going to be a long year.

More comfortable going into this season compared to last season?

Well, we already lost Will McClendon. And I know common – on the outside, the common theory is 'Well how is he gonna play much this year?' He was gonna play. Will McClendon's a really good player. He can shoot, he's smart and he can defend. Those kind of guys play in basketball. You have those three attributes, you're gonna play. So that didn't help, definitely didn't help us in practice or the game. Now Mac is out, we're waiting to figure out how bad that is, so we've already been dealing with it. So you just gotta go – back to my point – you gotta go day-to-day. You gotta go day-to-day. Experience tells me you gotta be ready to adjust and you gotta go day-to-day. It's just a long year for everybody, all sporting seasons are that way, but the beauty of our sport – as, Mike, as we proved last year – you stay together and you just focus on getting better. And if you do that, you give yourself a chance cause in our sport, all you gotta do is get in the tournament. You get in, you got a chance to win it.

Challenges posed by brighter spotlight this year?

Yeah, I would say the only challenge would be on the way I operate cause I challenge our guys that none of that stuff matters, with all due respect.

They think about it?

Again, I train them not to. So the challenge will be on how good of a job have I done. How good has my training done? So I try them on coach Wooden, ignore the criticism, deflect praise, focus on your job cause none of it matters. I train them, and every guy that's ever played for me, will give you this answer, ok? When we win, you'll love us, when we don't you'll kill us. And that's just the facts. So I try and train them on not to listen and not to read it, not to absorb it. But to your point, I'm well aware I'm dealing with young people, and I'm in the minority. I'm in the minority, but I try to train them to because it's part of the way we do things. You control the controllables, you should never worry about what others think, just worry about being a good person and doing a good job. Outside of your family and friends, it shouldn't matter cause it's all false anyway. But that is the challenge, but that's the challenge every year, cause whether your spotlight is – now it used to be the spotlight's on you, you're ranked high, now all you gotta do is turn on your phone. High school teams got message boards, they're talking, it's craziness, it's just complete craziness. For me – to them, that's not a new thing. That's where coaching has changed a lot. You gotta deal with it. I've always been that way, I just don't think that it should matter cause it has nothing to do with their goals as young student-athletes, getting their degree, getting to where they wanna go, us accomplishing what we need to accomplish. If we stop working hard because Ben writes that we've got a great team, we deserve to lose. Nothing against Ben, but that's just the facts.

So preparation from your standpoint is the same it's been the last two years?

No different, and I got a really good memory, so I'm gonna tease Mike. We lost a game my first year and he was standing here and he asked me 'Are you just gonna focus on the future for the rest of the season?' because wherever we were at that point in the Pac-12 standings. And my head snapped, I said 'We're gonna try to get better today.' We almost – we got beat, we lost the Pac-12 on a buzzer shot. So yeah, not, it hasn't changed. So as much as all you come in and say we gotta be patient, we gotta rebuild, I'm way too competitive for all that, way too competitive. But again, I try to teach these guys cause they're gonna be on their own. We're still amateur coaches, these kids, they're just kids. So I'm a big believer in synergy between life teaching and basketball teaching, so you never accept when somebody – A, you shouldn't even read what they say about you, and you never accept it. You can define success for yourself. So we'll try to carve our own way out. What I teach them is we get what we deserve. Whatever that – and if you keep doing things the right way, I think we proved it last year, eventually the worm does turn for you. I think that's really what happened, caught a lot of bad breaks late in the season and it turned for us cause we refused to give in. So I try to teach them that's how they gotta be as men as they get out of here and transition out of here. So it's just the way we operate.

How do you feel about how your recruiting class is shaping up as a whole?

I think I can't. I don't know. Yeah, I think all I can do is confirm that we're recruiting certain people. Look, let's just say, as you know, in general, in generalities, that recruiting and scheduling are equally important. Shaping a schedule that can help develop your team and help you eventually get to where you're trying to get to. We've worked hard at that and we've worked just as hard at recruiting. I got a great coaching staff and I fully expect that those guys, that I could lose all three of them soon because of their ability to X and O, their ability to recruit and their experience. So I would give those guys all the credit .

