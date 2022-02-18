WATCH: Mick Cronin on Tyger Campbell's Absence, UCLA Getting Lost in the Game

UCLA men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin talked to reporters following Thursday night’s 76-56 win over Washington State. Cronin spoke about Jaylen Clark’s breakout performance in the starting lineup, as well as the status of Tyger Campbell and how the Bruins were able to get more shots to fall.



MICK CRONIN

Jaylen Clark double-double?

Let me add to that, he had a triple-double because he had 11 deflections [12] so in my book he had a triple-double and also he had five assists, four steals and no turnovers and shot 68% from the field.

Plus-27 as well – energy? Thoughts?

I would take you guys back to the beginning of the year when I told you I didn’t know how I wasn’t going to start him. He’s had a tough year with the injuries and it’s really hurt us. This was the first week in two months that he was able to string together three straight practices, so hence you’re starting to see him getting in shape.

Johnny only four minutes in the first half?

He had two fouls. You didn’t know that, did you? He got two and we’re up 10.

Big-picture-wise, better defense?

We shot 52% because we were eliminating bad shots, but yes, we had 35 deflections and held them to 28%. They’re a three-point shooting team and they took 30 out of 53. I still wasn’t happy, a couple of times late in the clock we let Roberts [free], we weren’t in his airspace, it’s inexcusable, so we’re kind of starting over, to be honest with you. I don’t know if you noticed, like me two years ago, we’re kind of starting over. We’re going to play hard enough to win, we’re going to do what we’re told when we come out.

Tyger Campbell suspension?

It was one game. Obviously, for three years, he’s been awesome. I love him dearly but if you have rules and you don’t enforce them, you don’t have rules, it’s pretty simple.

Myles Johnson starting?

Just trying to start the guys that have been playing the best. It's been our best defensive lineup and rebounding lineup. I thought Cody responded great, I loved his response. Actually, I told him two years ago, if you remember, he dominated the overtime when we beat Washington State at home, he had like eight straight. He had a couple big time offensive rebounds today. He's gotta become – that's gotta be – we need physicality and toughness, we don't need jump shots.

Passing and ball movement better without your top assist guy Tyger?

We had 18.

How does that happen where the passing gets better with Tyger out?

Well we worked for three days on passing the ball. Talked extensively at Monday's film session, we gotta do a better job of passing the ball. You gotta drive to pass, you gotta create shots for your teammates. But again, there were three days of practice, Tyger was our leading assist guy, Jaylen Clark was second, nobody else was close. He's got five tonight.

Season-high in deflections?

No. At half we had 21, second half we only had 14. But you get 35 or more, you're gonna win 95% of your games.

Ten 3-pointers for the first time in Pac-12 play?

Law of averages. We weren't gonna make one soon, I was gonna shave my head. You like that one. It's nice to finally – it's hard to win when the ball never goes in, so it was nice to finally knock down some open looks. I would say, though, that's a product – I used tell, I had a great player, Sean Kilpatrick at Cincinnati, his number should be retired and I won't go back until it is. I used to tell him all the time, if you just worry about hustling, deflections and rebounding and get lost in the game, the ball will go in. Just play. You sit around and just start stressing over whether you're making shots, it's only gonna get worse. It's like getting the yips in punting or something. I thought, tonight, our guys all got lost in the game trying to focus on their hustle and their toughness and their defense. To me, that's why the ball went in. That, and we didn't take bad ones, we eliminated some bad ones.

