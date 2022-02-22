WATCH: Mick Cronin on Jaylen Clark's Continued Success, UCLA's Perseverance Late

UCLA men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin talked to reporters after the Bruins’ 66-52 win over Arizona State on Monday. Cronin discussed his team’s continued injury concerns, as well as how players like Jaylen Clark keep stepping up to prove themselves and get UCLA over the finish line like he did all weekend at Pauley Pavilion. The 25-year coaching veteran also talked about Bob Huggins being a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.



MICK CRONIN

Guys started looking around, like who’s going to score? We’ve got to play, so finally David hit a big shot.

Two?

Two of them. You know, he’s been down that road before, fortunately I was lucky enough to make a move and have him in the game at that point because I knew we needed somebody [inaudible] and Johnny was 0 for 5 from three tonight. It’s hard to throw it in the post because they were swarming our post guy. Even though we could get it in, we couldn’t get it up to the rim, they were stripping him. Cody was really having trouble with it, Jaime was having trouble with it, but they’ve been playing really well. They’re a totally different team than they were in early December; it’s like watching a different team.

When offense is stagnating, you were yelling pass the ball?

Yeah. Like all teams at times, today’s player, as you come hang out with me sometime in the summer, there’s not a lot of passing in the summer, so if you don’t pass the ball, if you get to your second and definitely your third dribble and take it toward the rim, Arizona State takes it, they strip it, they just leave and they strip it. It’s not like we just started playing, so Jaime and Johnny, they made a few buckets and it was like, I’m just going to go score for my team; you’re not getting to the rim in that situation, they strip it every time. Once we started passing the ball versus their help, we started getting some shots to go and we’re out there without a point guard but we still got to 20 assists.

Jaylen not a fluke?

No, I tried to tell you guys in October and I’m telling you in October it was like this every day in practice. Everybody that came through and watched practice that I allowed in and then he went down I think the day before we played in the scrimmage—I don’t think he played in the scrimmage—it’s just been, and then you’ve got two weeks of COVID where nobody practices, he’s had like three or four two-week where he wasn’t playing basketball, so hopefully we can keep him on a run, I wish he would stop trying to dunk on people; I see our season flashing before my eyes as he’s up in the air.

Natural feel for basketball for Jaylen?

When I evaluated him, I thought the best thing he did on offense was pass. You don’t say that about today’s player; that’s a rarity in today’s player. You know, his explosiveness—you know, some guys have explosiveness but they don’t have toughness and a nose for the ball. I would say the thing that he has that you can’t teach is his nose for the ball. He just has an unbelievable nose for the ball whether it’s coming off the rim, it’s on the ground, his anticipation of the passing lane, you can’t teach it.

Most important takeaway the perseverance when it got close?

Oh, yeah. Look, unless it stayed over 10, I knew it was coming. I watched them playing. They did a great job of rallying. They got off to such an awful start and they had some rough beats at the buzzer. Heath’s new, Jackson’s new, Gaffney’s new, so Luther sat out last year—everybody’s new except Lawrence and Graham. So it just took them time. They had come in winning three in a row and they had given up 53, 55 and 57 in the three games before ours, so they’re quick and they athletic and they attack the ball and Bobby’s one who always teaches his teams to be aggressiveness. And we had no preparation. Tyger went through shootaround and our pregame practice and went through walk-through last night and his shoulder was just bothering him. Peyton wasn’t totally confident either, so I’d like to just mess with the Pac-12 the way I feel about it right now and just say it was load management, but they’re real injuries.

Both day-to-day right now?

Yeah. Put me in that group.

Jaime's double-double a confidence booster?

Yeah, well Jaime had the five turnovers. Look, Imma tell you this about Jaime Jaquez. Most guys wouldn't be playing. So he would not desert his team. Most guys wouldn't be playing. He doesn't practice. He does walkthroughs and shoots, but he doesn't live practice, which is hard, tough to get in rhythm. But right now, none of us are live practicing cause we've got a game every other day. He's a gamer of all gamers, so it's just great to see him get in a little bit of a flow, cause he's clearly, probably playing at 60-70% of who he is. Cause I like to put the ball in his hands up top, especially when he's against a bigger guy, but his speed right now isn't the same. But it was good to see him get a couple 3s to go down.

Also a big pass to Cody for the dunk?

Tremendous, right Tracy? You hear me, in our offense, you gotta pass the ball. I don't know, I think he might have made – I'm not sure who made the pass to Jules too, the layup. We started to get better ball movement, we got open shots.

Coach Huggins Hall of Fame finalist?

It's awesome. Coach Huggins should be in the hall of fame, period. He's got 900 wins, I think he's fourth right now all-time. I'm hoping he gets in so I'll go up there whenever it is, August? I went when coach Pitino got in. I'd be shocked if he doesn't get in. Disappointed, shocked if coach Hugs doesn't get in. I want him to get in so bad. Then if he wants to walk away, he can walk away. I worry about him.

Singleton's 3-pointers when they got close...

Oh, they got close.

Those were his only points, but big night Saturday and then clutch plays tonight?

Oh, it's huge. To have a veteran guy like Dave who's all about team, he's been in those moments, so he just shoots it like it's a normal shot. To have a veteran guy like that, like you said, he's got belief in himself.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated