WATCH: Mick Cronin on UCLA's OT Victory Against Villanova, Jules Bernard's Importance

UCLA men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin breaks down how his team beat No. 4 Villanova in overtime late Friday night, highlighting the efforts of Jules Bernard alongside leading scorers and stars Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez Jr.



Mick Cronin

Resiliency of this team?

Well, they do know how to win. They learned that last year. That’s why I told them at the under-four timeout, we’ve been in these games. Now they have four starters back. And there’s really only one answer, at some point you have to stop them. Now, that’s easier said than done. Obviously, they’re putting four shooters around the line and backing you down, it’s tough to deal with. It’s not something you see every day. These guys...Peyton Watson, he’s going to be a lottery pick. Their physicality is just really really, I told you guys it’s really hard to simulate the way they go after the basketball. It’s impressive, always been a fan of it, my goal at Cincinnati was to get my team to play as hard as Villanova played. Once we got there, we went to nine straight tournaments. I thought it would great for us, with our goals this year, to play them. How many times do you think we got the rebound and somehow they got it. They knocked it away, took it away. So we were relentless, they were relentless too. Nobody should have lost this game.

COVID season compared to now?

Oh, it’s awesome. Heck, I’d take any environment. It was better than being able to hear my radio guys talking every game from last year. It’s hard...we talked about this to get schedules with 20 league games now, it’s hard to get games like this. To make this happen, we had to agree to skip a year to go back because they have previous commitments. And look, a lot of people don’t recruit down here. Like why come down all this way...So there’s very few guys that are as secure as Jay Wright. Like he’s not going to get fired. He’s hiring people there, he’s not getting fired. He’s secure, he’s got some titles, he’s in the Hall of Fame. So we’ve got to find somebody like that who’s willing to come west. I’m sure you’ve been covering the Bruins much longer than I’ve been coach. It’s hard to get people like that here. So I’m very appreciative of that.

Jules with the game-tying shot?

Yeah, you guys have been in here, and I don't know if you noticed, but I’ve been purposefully just keep talking about Jules. Nationally, they don’t. I understand why. But Jules can argue that he would be our MVP last year. Guy’s playing backup point guard, starting wing and has to lead us in rebounding after Chris Smith goes down. He’s got nine rebounds tonight. He’s going to play basketball a long, long time. And he’s an unbelievable kid. He never misses practice. He’s like the Iron Man. So, any time you give me a question about Jules, it’s hard to stop talking about him because he deserves it. Because nobody talks about him because of Johnny, and now Jaime. And Tyger gets a lot of ‘pub’ but Jules is a really, really good player. I know there’s a lot of teams where he would be the best player.

Forced six straight missed shots at the end of regulation and start of overtime?

I told the guys, we held them to 67. There’s no way we were going to catch them. We were on pace to give up 80...and that was our recipe for winning in the NCAA tournament. We had Alabama at 62 until we walked away from the 3-point shooter, we had Michigan at 50 or 49, something like that. Those are two of the best five teams in the country. Can’t give up those kinds of points at home. As good as they are… and good for them, it’s early in the year. So, we’ve got to get better defensively. And learning to play with Cody on the fly, learning how to play without him.

Message down 60-50 late?

My message the whole time was we had to get some stops. When you play a great team, like them or us, guys hit hard shots. It’s the breakdowns that get you. Johnny let Slater go left and lay it in. Somebody goes for a shot fake a foot from the basket and gives up an and-one. Jaime gave up a baseline drive for a dunk. That’s what beats you. It’s not the hard shot. And they’ve learned it. They know that. They learned that last year. That’s how we got to the Final Four. We got back into that mode and we were able to keep them at 67 for 6 or 7 straight possessions I guess. If that’s what happened (inaudible). That’s an area where we got to improve, we just have to improve. But that’s why you play a team like that because they exploit you.

More swagger, feeding off the crowd from these players than in the past?

They have more talent. In all seriousness, they do believe in themselves when you watch them. Even in the huddle, they believe in themselves. And they know I believe in them. Offensively, you see I believe in their talent. Try to get the right matchup that you want. But defensively, to win championships, you have to be able to stop a really good team. It comes down to who can get a stop. So if you were to fast forward, if we got seven at the end of regulation, then they probably would have opened the overtime we had two or three in a row. And that’s the difference in the game. But I agree with you. Johnny does not lack for confidence. And I’m glad he doesn’t. Because I tell Tyger, ‘Does Johnny stop shooting?’ Because I’m trying to turn Tyger into… he banged those two 3s in a row. For us to get to where we want to go, he’s got to have the same swagger on offense that Johnny’s got. Jaime has it as well. I agree that they have it, but that’s because they believe in themselves and they are talented kids.

Pointing at crowd? Anyone special?

No, just thanking the students. I can’t thank our students (enough). College basketball is all about the pageantry – it’s great that it’s back. I appreciate all of the donors. But the students are the ones that bring excitement. They stand, they go nuts the whole game. I’m just trying to try to continue to thank them and engage with our student body. We had 2,000 kids outside all day. I was passing donuts, Martin and Josh were throwing pizzas. You gotta get your students here because the traffic stops everybody else. The students can walk.

Hasn't been this loud in some time?

You would know that more than me. I did, because to me, it’s UCLA… (inaudible). And it’s hard on TV, but I’m a basketball guy, so I watched games from Pauley my whole life after I got home from my games. Especially – Ben’s a good friend of mine – especially when Ben was coaching. But even Steve’s a friend. But I’m pretty close with Ben. I’ve been watching, so it’s hard for me to say how this compares. I’m a movie guy, so Field of Dreams – ‘If you build it they will come.’

Jaylen Clark stop and rebound?

That’s just who he is. He’s still getting his rhythm back offensively because he missed two weeks with the concussion symptoms. Then he got a horrible cold. So he;s still getting his rhythm back. Everybody brings real value on a team. In a game like that…that was a rough one for Peyton because you can talk about Villanova…I try to tell you guys, that until you see the way they go after every ball that’s on the floor or in the air, it’s hard to describe to the team. But that’s how Jaylen Clark goes after every ball. You got to have a guy like that. I love LA, my family’s happy, I couldn’t love it here anymore. But when I saw Jaylen Clark, he’s got a little Bearcat written on him

