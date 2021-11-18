WATCH: Mick Cronin on UCLA's Defense, 3-Point Shooting Against North Florida

UCLA men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin talked to reporters after the Bruins’ 98-63 victory over North Florida on Wednesday. Cronin gave updates on his team's defensive standing and Cody Riley's health, while also crediting Tyger Campbell, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Myles Johnson for their contributions in the game.

MICK CRONIN

How much better was the defense compared to the Long Beach State game?

I think we’ve still got a long way to go. I think some of the kids from Long Beach, in truth, deserve a lot of credit, but you know, what is it, Nov. 17? So it’s still early, but we’re not to a point yet where we’re making multiple rotations defensively, so that’s really the answer to your question. I’m never happy, so let’s just get that out on the table, so we’re still trying to get to a point where I was trying to tell the guys in the huddle, ‘We’re going to have a possession where we make three rotations, a lot of basketball [inaudible] you’ve got to help the helper and it’s got to be a constant thing, so we’re not quite there yet but we’re getting there. I thought—Matt’s a friend of mine, North Florida’s coach, so they pass and everyone’s just jacking shots up, so they try to force us to play half-court defense, which was great practice for us. So I thought tonight was great practice for us.

Myles Johnson defensively, especially in the second half?

Yeah and 13 rebounds, nine offensive. You know, my thing with Myles is if he were ever to play faster and be aggressive at all times, for us and for his career—he also had seven deflections, so just getting into unbelievable shape, committing to his body development and pushing himself harder than he’s ever pushed himself. It doesn’t do him any good to be the biggest guy on the floor if you don’t play big. You’ve got to impose your will and your strength—whatever your strength is, you’ve got to play to it in life and in basketball and out there, his size is his strength, so he’s got to impose it on his opponents, which I thought he did a better job of tonight.

Tyger Campbell's 3-point shooting?

Yeah, that did not surprise at all for us. He’s put an unbelievable amount of time in and what experience tells me is guys shoot a higher percentage as they get older just because the game slows down to them, but he’s put an unbelievable amount of time in in the off-season and we chart our shooting drills, the makes, it’s on the clock, and he’s been a consistent winner and I’m talking about he’s going against Dave, Jules, Johnny, Jaime, Jake and he’s consistently beating those guys in timed three-point shooting drills, so not shocked at all because he didn’t do that last year, so obviously a big plus for us. When a guy’s making shots, it makes the coach look a lot smarter.

Any technical changes or fixes?

Tried to get it off his shoulder just a little bit, make sure he’s finishing on his toes, and a lot of it with him I think is just his confidence. You know, I tried to spend really more time on his head than his form. He knows for us to be where we need to be, we need him to be able to knock down open shots, so once we started back this summer I’ve just been riding him about not letting him pass up open shots, just try to change his mindset.

Difference between Jaime Monday compared to tonight? More dialed in?

Yeah, I don't know. In fairness to Jaime, I think he's always dialed in, I don't know. 20 and 8 for him is just like another day in the office, right? He's been doing that since I got here. His energy – I'll just never forget his freshman year when he was inserted into the lineup, his attitude, his fight, it changed our program.

Rather have Myles Johnson put it up or kick out?

Depends. You know, it's easy to say, 'Why don't you score?' But it's hard, unless you've got him in here and he says, 'Well, my feet were off-balance.' So my message to him is when you've got your balance, you gotta be a finisher. But if he feels two defenders, he's a good passer, I have no problem with him passing it. But we're still trying to develop his confidence in his low post, but it's all about being able to get on balance around the rim, whether you're a guard driving in there or you're a big guy. So I think there's a few times tonight where you're probably thinking, 'Well, why didn't he shoot it?' I think he kind of felt maybe he was about to travel. He was on the move and he maybe had to gather his feet and the help was coming. So if he dribbles together, his feet, at 6'11", they're gonna steal it. But again, that's a narrative – we work hard with him on his catching it on the move where he can gather his feet and score without dribbling, which is still a work in progress with him

Johnson and Nwuba didn't commit a foul until almost six minutes left in the game

Well, maybe Randy and the guys need somewhere to go eat tonight. But they were shooting a lot of 3s, they weren't really taking it out on big guys in the low post.

Updates on Cody Riley?

Um, how long's it been, man? The Bakersfield game was last Tuesday? So, I mean, he's doing really well, they're very optimistic. But I would say – I know what you're probably getting at – there's probably zero, I'd say very, very minimal chance he can play next week. It's really a two-week minimum injury. And he might not wanna hear that cause he's really been working hard, and he's responding to treatments great. But again, one of my best coaching moves ever was not playing Johnny last year against Southern Cal at home. He sprained his ankle the day before and his adrenaline was running, he wanted to play. If I let him do it, then there's zero chance he's healthy for the NCAA tournament. So Cody's – sometimes as a coach, you gotta make sure you save the players from themselves.

