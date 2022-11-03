WATCH: Mick Cronin on UCLA's Defense in Exhibition Win vs. Concordia

UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin spoke with reporters following the Bruins' 93-63 exhibition win over Concordia on Wednesday. Cronin talked about his team's defensive performance, how Adem Bona was able to rack up so many blocks, the lack of perimeter defense, how to adjust the players' mindset moving forward, the athleticism of the roster and what happened on a key review under the basket.

Opening statement

Appreciate Concordia coming to play. Couple of former great players I know went there, Jaime Jaquez Sr. played at Concordia. So, appreciate those guys coming out. That said, you know, we're rusty. We haven't been able to play much five on five due to injuries, I think has a lot to do with what you saw out there. We're not in the greatest shape. We haven't scrimmaged 5-on-5 at all. Conditioning hurt us at San Diego State, I thought it hurt us again tonight. We're a bad defensive team right now, and I'm not happy with our veteran players defensively. Freshmen, they've had six weeks of training. Our veteran guys were not good defensively at all. We got a lot of work to do. Got to figure out how to get a stop against a Division I team.

One guy with 5 blocks and one with 6 steals – unique?

Well, it's unique that we would get beat every time. Either Adem is going to block the shot or we're giving up a 3. That's unique to a team I coach and it would be unique to a great team because there are not a lot of great teams play that poorly defensively. That said, we have one really good defender. And I don't really think it's a secret who that is. He also had 15 deflections.

How many total deflections for team?

50. 50.

That seems like pretty good activity?

Eh. I know this. Our scouting report was spot on. We didn't follow it very well. Our pick and roll defense and our stance on the ball left a lot to be desired. We've got a long way to go. Look, everybody knows it's early. It's like that but whatever. They were out-manned, their kids gave it all they had. But the truth is, our breakdowns were unexpected. We weren't that bad defensively in the halfcourt at San Diego State and we got killed. We were bad today.

Why give up so many 3 pointers?

Because we were bad defensively. We got to beat off the dribble. We didn't follow the scouting report. The true answer to that, the more philosophical answer to that: usually if you're bad defensively, and you're well-coached and you practice it every day and your assistant coach does a great job preparing and you're still bad defensively, it's because your mind is on other things. You think you're gonna win, so you think it doesn't matter, so your mind is on other things, which would usually be scoring. It's probably not their homework.

How do you get their mindset right?

We play the guys that play defense - that’s how we do things at UCLA. If not, you’ve got to address it now before it, you know, ‘cause it counts for real on Monday. You’ve got to address it now. Everybody’s on the same journey, guys. My attitude is poor about it because I expect our freshmen to struggle - I know they’re going to struggle, but I’ve got to have Tyger and Jaime, in particular, got to do a better job defensively. They have to, for us to be where we want to be. We’ll be a much deeper team once Mac and Will - Mac’s close to coming back, Will’s further away but as we get deeper. But the veteran guys have got, they got to be relied upon. If you give up a blow-by drive, you get two choices: stop the layup or give up the three. You can’t get beat off the dribble.

Nine straight field goals at the rim to start the second half – halftime talk?

No, we talked about defense. We got some deflections, we’re at the rim because we’re on the break.

Lots of lineup possibilities?

Depends who we’re playing. Depth is relative to who you’re playing. Tonight we’re just trying to get a lot of guys minutes. I was trying because in our scrimmage Dylan and Abramo didn’t get as many as I wanted them to get. Tonight they got 13 and 12.

Athleticism?

Adem Bona’s athleticism is high. He’s got blocks where he’s five feet above the rim. He’s an elite, elite athlete.

Review?

If I get the rebound and he’s within my space. I can accidentally hit him if he’s up under me, versus if I’m swinging outside my cyllinder. Then it would be a defensive foul at the guy for crowding the rebound. It’s one of the positive changes we’ve made because you got guys running around and they’re flopping.

