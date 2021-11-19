WATCH: Mick Cronin on UCLA-Gonzaga Rematch, Scheduling Values, Injuries

UCLA men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin talks to the media before Friday’s practice, previewing the Bellarmine and Gonzaga games while giving a big picture look at coming into a historic program like the Bruins’.



How vivid are the memories from the Gonzaga game?

There's so many memories of the game. Walking out to coach the Final Four in gym shoes was a little weird, to an empty arena, but there's just so many things. Look, Mark and I, fortunately, through a turn of events with our multi-team event, both of us were gonna be in New York. So it didn't go as the contract had stated, so we were able to make this happen and there was a lot of work, months of work, that went into making this happen. So again, when you coach at a school like UCLA, I think you gotta try to play games that you players want, your fans want and that your recruits want to see, hey we're gonna be in these types of games. So we were able to make this happen and all the players are not the same. Obviously, we're not gonna have Cody, they got guys running around in the NBA now, but it should be fun. I'll give you guys a side note, people don't know this – Mark and I have played twice, he's got me both times in overtime. And both times, in regulation, my team had the ball. A no-foul call in Maui that he would admit to by Robert Sacre against Yancy Gates, and then obviously – and I would tell you Johnny, it was a charge, great play by Timme. So it's gone down to the last play, so he's got me twice, so I would expect overtime Tuesday night since every time we play, it seems to happen.

Keeping everything under control in the locker room with all the outside noise?

Yeah, I think it's a great question, Jim. Probably my biggest challenge with these guys – a couple things. One, make sure they're not bored. When you have a team – and it was my first Final Four, so there's so much excitement, it's such an awesome experience to get to that stage and play well in the NCAA tournament, to tell our guys, 'Well, we have to play the regular season.' We can't just fast-forward and try to do it all over again in March. And holding their attention, because they're all back, it's not like we're a new team. We do have a few new players. So that's a challenge of mine, keeping it interesting for these guys, we try to do that – we're not the same team, we're much faster-paced offensive team, we're a deeper team with Myles Johnson and Peyton Watson. And then, as you talk, alluding to the noise. The noise is always there. Nowadays in sports, if you win two in a row, you're on a roll, you lose two in a row, you're on the hot seat. Experience tells you that peaks and valleys are for fans and the media and getting better and development and calm and hard work is for coaches and teams. So we're gonna go through some, but we already dealt with it, we lost Will for the year, Mac Etienne's out for the year and Cody's not with us right now, so we've had our share of some valleys already with some injuries. But that is my challenge, gotta keep the guys engaged and making sure we're trying to make progress and improve and I want them to enjoy it along the way. And when the bump in the road does hit, that's when you'll be tested the most.

That bump is coming though?

Oh, it's always coming, it's coming for every team. It's already come for us in losing players to injuries, but the hardest bumps are in the form of adversity or when you lose because that's when you're really tested. But these guys have been through that, so our challenge is can we be as focused as we were when people wrote us off? See, when people wrote us off was when we were at our best last year. Even though we won five in a row in the NCAA tournament, nobody gave us a chance against a lot of those teams, from the first game to the last game. So we had a mental edge, I think, in that, we had their attention, the guys understood, our attention to detail was very elite and that's why we were able to keep winning. So my challenge is how do we have that attention to detail when everybody's telling our guys how good they are? Do they really feel they need to have the attention to detail, even though I'm telling them that? So that's the hard part of coaching right there, so we'll see, but that's why you schedule Villanova. We could see that we're not a well-oiled juggernaut yet, they took us to overtime. Although they're a great team, but it was a home game and we could've played a lot better. And then you get into an event like this with a Gonzaga, Marquette's already – we're on the road against Marquette, they've already beaten ... who'd they beat at home? Tex – no, who'd they beat at home? Illinois, they beat Illinois at home, they won yesterday I saw down in Charleston, but we gotta play Bellarmine first, guys.

How hard to remain in the present when you have such a bright future?

Oh yeah, well our recruiting class, when those guys, Dylan, Amari and Adem, when they signed, I told them I was gonna get a flight for them that night at about 8 o'clock to get them here, let's get started. So those are all guys that can help you right away. That's life at UCLA, though. One things about being the coach here – Steve went through it, Ben went through it – in the modern times, you're gonna win, you have really good players, you're probably gonna lose some or most to the NBA. So you're gonna have to recruit. You're gonna have to recruit, you're gonna have to replace guys, you're gonna have to keep the cupboard stocked because life at UCLA, when you put these four letters on, all you gotta do is look around the NBA. You got the Chicago Bulls with the UCLA backcourt, best record in the east. There's Jrue Holiday hoisting NBA championships. So the one thing about the NBA people, I think they draft certain players, but if you look at the history of the UCLA guys, they've done really well, so I think it helps our guys in the draft. So you gotta make sure you're recruiting to replace those guys.

What do you think of Chet Holmgren?

Well I've seen Chet play in person in the AAU, in the summer scenes and all that. Right now, in his career, defensively, is where – like Peyton, defensively, they're ahead of where they are offensively. Cause college defenses are so good, guys are so well-coached, juniors, seniors, super seniors and this year is the oldest year ever in college basketball, so it's really hard on a freshman this year, I'd say exponentially harder than any other year due to the pandemic, the super senior stuff, the new transfer rules, so many older players playing. Most transfers would be sitting, so you'd have to play a young guy. Now the young guys are sitting all over America and all the transfers are playing. So it's very, very hard on guys like Chet and Peyton, but defensively, they're ahead of where they are on the offensive end, I would say. And I don't know what his wingspan is, but I've seen Chet in person. I mean, he looks like he can touch the rim without jumping. I think that's where he'll help, cause Drew Timme's such an elite offensive player that Chet can protect the rim for them on defense, probably something they didn't have last year.

What has gotten better in practice and the last game on defense that you can project into improvements down the line?

Well, I think it's an adjustment for us. Even though Myles can block shots, we've only played three minutes of basketball without Cody, and he's been an anchor for us for a long time, he allows us to do different things with our defensive rotations that we can't do with Myles. So we've had to kind of change a little bit of who we were when Myles is in there, so that's an adjustment for us. But I'm never happy with the defense, by now, you're used to me, Mike, I'm never happy with our defense. And another part of it is, for me, it's that we're trying to – we are playing much faster because we have the talent to do it and it behooves us to play much faster. But you're not gonna be able to sit there and grind teams down and hold a team to 45 points. With us, it's almost – Villanova held us to 67 and I wasn't happy with that. We're a team, we should be able to get 80 or more every game. So we're not gonna, when we're playing as fast as we are, I don't know if we're gonna be able to be the teams that, in the past, Mick Cronin-coached teams, that type of defense. But it's all points per possession, more than total points, it's just you can't give up layups. You give up layups or you lose shooters, so for me, it's more scouting report or egregious stuff more than numbers where we show our guys film. Cause that'll get you beat, you play real teams, you can't give them easy baskets cause they're not gonna give them to you. Villanova's just not gonna give them to you, so you can't give them to them.

Bellarmine scouting report?

You need to call coach Davenport. I’m one of his top donors at Bellarmine. I have my name on a locker at Bellarmine. They re-did the locker room a few years ago. So there’s a Mick Cronin locker. He sent me a picture this year. I don’t know who my player is that’s got my locker. He’s one of my best friends in coaching. One of the best offensive coaches in the world. Not just college basketball, in the world, the way they pass and move without the ball. It’s a sight to see. I’ve always played them to get my teams better in exhibition games at Cincinnati. They had St. Mary’s in a one-point game with a few minutes left the other night. These teams that have to play these buy games, it’s tough. Purdue is top-five in the country in my opinion, they have to open on the road there, it’s brutal. Had to play my old team, Murray State, good luck trying to win at Murray State. Most people don’t know how hard that is. They get another great team with big game Bob anyway. So what’s up to my Racers. Yeah, but anyway, anything that has to do with effort, coaching, hustle, Bellarmine’s elite at. If they lose a game, it’s just that the toher team has so much more talent, they can’t overcome it. But coach Davenport is one of the best at it.

Bellarmine's ball movement is a litmus test?

It’s the ultimate test. Of their player movement — it’s just not just ball movement, it’s player movement. They, what they do is they press you on offense. Most people think, how do you press, you press defensively, right? You’re picking up full court and all that. They press you by making you chase them with their cutting and their passing. Their passing. It’s not just their passing, it’s their constant movement of their offensive players. So they make you chase them. So somehow, and there’s really no way around it so it’s the ultimate test of your defense.

Difficult to maintain perspective when people talk about John Wooden and UCLA's past?

When you come to jobs that I’ve come into — one of the things that has helped me here is that I did replace Bob Huggins. And at Cincinnati, he’s the equivalent of Coach Wooden. He’s the all-time winningest coach, the program was marred and in terrible times and he came in and for 17 years — he became a cult, folk hero in the city and I had to replace that. And he didn’t retire. He was forced out so people were not happy. So I have a lot of experience having gone through that and what you have to do, first of all, it has to be authentic. So my reverence of Coach Huggins and how he did things was real and always will be. I think he’s got 902 wins now, by the way, he’s fifth all time so congratulations to him and he shaved so he looks much better. But my reverence for coach Wooden is real, it’s authentic and what he’s accomplished here. So for me, any reference to our glory days, it just reminds me of what a cool job I have to be here. I don’t look at it like it’s a burden because it’s just not realistic. Those days are over. We’ve only had one back-to-back champion in like 50 years — since UCLA — I think: Florida. So those days are over. But the days that are back, hopefully, are UCLA among the elite basketball programs in the country. So that’s what I’m here for. But I love all the references to coach Wooden. Some of my biggest supporters since I’ve been here are a lot of his former players. The young guys, they’re running around, they got families. They’re int heir 30s and 40s. Mike Warren, Andy Hill, Bill Walton, Kareem’s been awesome. Lucius, Jamaal Wilkes, those guys have just been unbelievable for me behind the scenes. I can’t tell you how supportive those guys have been.

Update on Mac Etienne?

Yeah, he’s out for the year.

ACL?

Yup. They confirmed it, was it Tuesday? Yeah, he had his surgery on Tuesday. So unfortunate for him, you know. The last year didn’t count for him so he’s still got five to play four so he can Will, sometimes — they don’t want to hear it now, but sometimes the tough things that happen to you in life are a blessing so hopefully it’ll help them both in terms of their development.

Michael Buffer?

I thought it was awesome. I’m a boxing guy. There’s very few good fights anymore, so I used to go to all them, Pacquiao-Mayweather. All that stuff. I thought it was really cool. And I didn’t know how they got him. Does anybody know? Great job to our [administration].

