WATCH: Mick Cronin Previews UCLA's Season Opener, Evaluates Exhibition Performance

UCLA men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin talked to the media prior to Monday’s practice, giving his takeaways on the Bruins’ exhibition against Chico State and upcoming season opener against Cal State Bakersfield. Cronin also gave further details on Mac Etienne’s injury status and talked about having his father around the team this week.



MICK CRONIN

WKRP radio shirt over there?

How about that? Johnny Fever. Venus Flytrap.

Your dad get a kick out of being in the hype video?

Uh, I heard about it on the way home—I did not know he was in it, um, it’s really getting out of control. Really trying to limit. He will only fly first class now. He’s become a real Hollywood, it’s almost like he’s an A-list actor now, he’s got to have his snacks in the room when he comes to the house, it’s starting to get a little ridiculous.

Is he here?

He’s here. He’s upstairs right now telling everybody what to do.

Will he get the Jack Nicholson seats at the game?

He likes to be where he can focus on the game, in all seriousness. Old-school.

Was he at the game Thursday?

Yes.

How was he at that family meet-and-greet?

I don’t know. He’s not that famous to me. You guys are great, these five questions about him, my brother’s going to love this. My sister said it’s just beyond outrageous, that I need to rein this in. It’s become ridiculous. No, look, when your father’s 80, it’s every day you cherish for all of us, everybody that has their dad around. I don’t have my mom around, so it’s awesome.

Update on Mac Etienne?

Yeah, Mac has what we think could be season-ending [right] knee injury. The reason we haven’t said it is until they actually go in to—because he has some conflicting physical diagnosis versus his digital radiology—so I don’t want to say what it is until that happens because I don’t want people to think we don’t know what we’re doing, our doctors are the best, so they’re 90-something percent on what they think it is, so when that happens I’ll know for sure. I mean, I’m hoping for the best for him but it doesn’t look good.

How tough is that for him?

Oh, it’s terrible, let’s be honest. Terrible. It’s a crazy epidemic. I think I had one knee injury in 26 years of college and this is my 19th as a head coach, so in 19 as a head coach until I got here, one ACL, Kazmeir Wright. One knee injury, major. Now three in seven months. That’s really unusual.

How do you not overlook Bakersfield with Villanova coming up?

I’m worried about tomorrow. The answer to that is that’s what they pay me to do. We need to worry about—it’s not just tomorrow, first of all it’s an opportunity to play, with COVID you never know what could happen the next day, I think I just saw Joel Embiid is out. So I think tomorrow is A) a chance to win a game and B) get better. I try to train these guys—it’s a long year, so no matter what happens tomorrow, we’ll try to get better today, we’ll try to get better tomorrow and we’ll be back at it on Wednesday, so that’s how you’ve got to be. Even if we win tomorrow and we win Friday, they’re not hanging any banners, so you’ve got to just trying to get better.

Takeaways from the exhibition?

Well, I thought Chico did a lot of good things, put game pressure on us, which was why we played them. What I mean by that is, they ran a lot of—they were very organized and they caused us to switch a lot that you can get away with against them because of their lack of size and obviously they don’t have Division I talent, well, they had some good players but you know my point, so we’ve got to be able to defend where we’re not having to have urgency switching as much because the better teams you play with more talent, as the talent level goes up, that will get exploited, so when a team can actually do what they did to us you can see we can’t do this all the time, always have to switch because we’re always late whether it’s late on a pick and roll coverage or late chasing a screen, so you just can’t get away with it as the competition improves, so that was one thing I thought. I thought our shot selection got a lot better in the second half, which is why we scored a lot more points. We were trying to get 20 right away and that’s something with Johnny, I want him to stay aggressive but it’s still a mindset, like you’re not coming out, like relax and just play. You don’t have to get 20 in the first five minutes. He pressed a little bit early. I think we were much more relaxed as the game went on offensively, so shot selection is huge.

Train guys not to listen to the media by throwing a copy of the LA Times in the trash or something?

No. I’m not a big, you know, I call it corny, I’m not a big, we don’t do Navy SEAL retreats and all that. First of all, these guys, they work at it, they put a lot of time in it, so I’m not a big believer in wasting their time. I’m just not a big believer in, I used to talk to Brian Kelly, Notre Dame’s coach, when we were together at Cincinnati, about that kind of thing and he would call it artificial motivation, like you shouldn’t have to play music to get fired up. All these guys have individual goals and they should be driven by that because at the end of the day, that stuff wears off. Like how many Knute Rockne speeches can you give, do you really need music to fire you up, I mean, if that’s the case, how are you going to play in the NBA where you have to get fired up 82 times [a season]? Like, you’ve got to learn to be self-motivated, so I try to teach them that, like, we’re not going to be there every day to say, ‘Do your homework, give your best effort, concentrate’ the rest of your life, so it’s just kind of the way we try to prepare these guys for life, not just to go through our season, so no, I’m not doing some trick in the locker room where I’m burning your articles.

Challenges Bakersfield poses?

Well, I know this, two things—they play really physical and hard, they really rebound. They were top 10 in the nation in offensive rebounding, they might have been third or something last year and they had 19 in their exhibition game, so they’re really athletic, they recruit to their style, which is play hard, physically and really go to the offensive glass, so they’re not going to just take bad shots and get out of the way, they’re going to put up a physical fight at the rim, put their bodies in front of the ball, so coach Rod has been around, he was a head coach in the SEC at 31 or 32 years old, so he knows what he’s doing.

