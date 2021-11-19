WATCH: Tyger Campbell Looks Back on Gonzaga Final Four Buzzer-Beater, UCLA's Defense

UCLA men’s basketball point guard Tyger Campbell talked to the media before Friday’s practice, going back to his memories from last year’s Final Four loss to Gonzaga and what he expects out of the Bruins’ upcoming trip to Las Vegas.



TYGER CAMPBELL

Memories of Gonzaga Final Four game?

I’d say of course the last play of the game runs in my mind sometimes, but onto the next game, onto this year, but we’re really just focused on this next game with Bellarmine on Monday. So that’s all we’re focused on right now.

View of Suggs' shot?

I was right behind it after he shot it. So right at half court.

Thoughts while watching it sail through the air?

Um, hope that doesn’t go in. But it did. It was just a great shot.

Coach is tough on your defense but your offense is firing right now?

I think with right now, we’ve just been trying to play very fast and we change our offense a little bit but it just shows we can play both sides of the ball. But obviously coach is right, we need to work on our defense a lot and get it to a point like how we were playing in the tournament last year.

Practiced since the last game?

Um, no.

Anything coach will want to focus on today?

Probably just defense, so we’ll focus on that a lot.

Expectations covering Andrew Nembhard?

I’ll just wait until I get a scouting report. Coach will have a good was to guard Gonzaga and he’ll have a good way to guard Bellarmine. We’ll just take it one practice at a time. We’ll probably do some stuff today to get ready for those games. So yeah, just prepare before the game.

Mac and Cody out, how does that impact the offense to be down two bigs?

Obviously Mac and Cody are great players. Suck that we can’t have them out there, but we just gotta keep going and if we don’t have them, we still have the rest of our team so we just gotta be confident in the guys that are suiting up and we just gotta come prepared and ready to play on Monday and Tuesday.

Difficult to stay focused on Bellarmine considering the history with Gonzaga?

Nah, I just like to take it one game at a time. I believe in what Coach preaches. Yeah, I’m excited to play Gonzaga, of course. I’m excited to play Bellarmine as well. But yeah, it’s easy for me to take it one game at a time because we can’t play against Gonzaga unless we play against Bellarmine first.

What do you know about Bellarmine?

I saw a YouTube video about Bellarmine. It was like, 'This team in the country takes zero dribbles every possession.' So I know they pass the ball very well and cut very well so they’re a very well-coached team so that’s all I know so far. We’ll probably go over more stuff today.

Any fun Vegas plans?

Nah. Probably just kicking it in the hotel getting ready for the games.

