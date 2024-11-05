3 Takeaways from Bruins Win over Rider on Monday Night
The No. 22 UCLA Bruins (1-0) came out and dominated from first tip in their season opener at home on Monday night, defeating Rider by a score of 85-50. There were multiple bright spots for a veteran team that has a myriad of scorers all across the floor.
Transfer Impact Led to Win
Four of the Bruins' newest transfers started on Monday and all four played well and had a positive impact on the game.
Junior forward Tyler Bilodeau was the team's leading scorer with 18 points and six rebounds in his first game since transferring from Oregon State. Former USC Trojan Kobe Johnson nearly had a double-double, earning 12 points and eight rebounds.
It doesn't end there. Louisville transfer junior guard Skyy Clark led the Bruins with seven assists and was a modern day Rajon Rondo with his court vision and passing ability. Another strong performance came from Oklahoma State sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. earned nine points and eight rebounds.
The outlook of this team has changed exponentially after the assemblage of multiple high-talent players through the transfer portal that has given this team a real shot at a Big Ten title and competing amongst the nation's best.
Sharing the Ball was Key
The Bruins could not have distributed the basketball better throughout the entire game. 21 assists on 34 field goals showed how important it was to move the ball and seek the best possible shot. Clark had a third of the team's assists (7) while junior guard Dylan Andrews added six of his own.
With so much talent across the floor at every position, ball rotation is going to be a big point of emphasis this season. The Bruins' success will only grow as they continue move the ball around all five positions. Every player on this team has the ability to score at will at any moment.
Paint Presence Overwhelming
There was a very strong paint presence from the Bruins against a team that they were expected to dominate. Nine blocks and 15 offensive rebounds showed their priority on making sure none of the Rider players had a chance to grab an extra possesion.
Four of Johnson's eight rebounds were offensive, which led to a few of his buckets on put backs. Center Aday Mara and forward William Kyle III had three blocks each and were refusing to allow a smaller group of guys to penetrate the key and find easy shots.
The Bruins are expecting a much tougher task this Friday as they will meet New Mexico at a neutral site in Nevada. Two teams that have recent national tournament experience, should give viewers an accurate gauge on where this team stands across the more talented college landscape.
