UCLA Basketball: Adem Bona Gets Honest About Emotional Reaction to Being Drafted
Former Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year power forward/center Adem Bona had a tearful response onstage upon being selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 41 overall pick out of UCLA in last month's draft.
Read More: UCLA Basketball: Adem Bona Reacts To Being Drafted By 76ers
During a new interview with the Philadelphia 76ers' YouTube channel, Bona pulled no punches in unpacking his big moment.
"We've always dreamt about this moment," Bona said of himself and his team. "I just can't help [but] to be emotional, seeing my name on the back of an NBA jersey."
Bona, who grew up in Nigeria and Turkey before signing with the Bruins, enjoyed a brief two-year career with the Blue and Gold. Last season, as the best player on a middling 16-17 UCLA squad, the 6-foot-10 big man averaged 12.4 points while shooting 58.8 percent from the field and 69.6 percent from the charity stripe, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals a night. Bona had already emerged as a solid pro prospect even during his true freshman season with UCLA in 2022-23, when he was the only freshman starter on a veteran-laden 31-6 club that went to the Sweet Sixteen during the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
"I feel like with my experience I can connect with anyone in the world, and I think it's also going to help with team chemistry, bonding with the team," Bona said, when discussing how his past can inform his future upside.
More UCLA: Legendary Deadhead Bill Walton’s Life Was Guided By Rock Voices