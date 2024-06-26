UCLA Basketball: Bruins to Face Tar Heels in Hoops Mecca for CBS Sports Classic
Two Blue Bloods will face off during the 2024-25 season when UCLA men's basketball goes up against UNC in December. The game will be showcased as part of the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday, December 21 at Madison Square Garden in New York, per UCLA Communications.
The game is part of a two-game basketball double-header for the CBS Sports Classic that day. UCLA-UNC will start at 12 p.m. PT, and the game will be followed by Ohio State-Kentucky. The Bruins last played in the CBS Sports Classic in 2022, when UCLA defeated Kentucky.
This will be a huge game for the Bruins as they will be playing on national television during the holiday season, and will be playing at one of the most significant venues in the world. This will also be an opportunity for revenge for UCLA, who last played UNC when the Tar Heels eliminated them from the 2022 NCAA Tournament with a 73-66 win.
This is of course a much different Bruins' squad, with the core of that Bruins team — Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyger Campbell, and Jaylen Clark — all having finished their time at UCLA since that game. This Bruins squad is highlighted by a new group of transfers and four-star recruit Trent Perry, who are looking to help UCLA rebound from a disappointing 2023-24 season in which they finished 16-17.
The entire schedule for the Bruins' 2024-25 season will be revealed in September.
