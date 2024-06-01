UCLA Basketball: Ex-Bruins Forward Dies in Car Wreck At 33
Former UCLA Bruins forward Drew Gordon, older brother of Denver Nuggets starting power forward Aaron, passed away in a Portland car accident on Thursday, reports Marc J. Spears of ESPN. Gordon's agent Calvin Andrews and the Nuggets organization informed Spears of the news.
Gordon, a 6-foot-9 McDonald's All-American out of San Jose, started out his collegiate career with the Bruins in 2008, on a stacked team that also included DeMar DeRozan and Jrue Holiday. Gordon played sparingly as a freshman, and appeared in just six games as a sophomore, averaging 11.2 points on 56.9 percent shooting, 5.3 rebounds, and two blocks.
He eventually transferred to New Mexico ahead of the 2010-11 season, where he blossomed into a two-time All-Mountain West Conference selection and a 2012 All-MWC Tourney honoree. As a senior, Gordon averaged 13.7 points on 54.2 percent shooting from the floor and 75.2 percent shooting from the foul line, 11.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 steals and one block across 35 contests (34 starts).
Gordon had essentially an NBA cameo in 2014-15, appearing in nine bouts for the Philadelphia 76ers. He also played for the then-Delaware 87ers (now the Delaware Blue Coats) and the Long Island Nets of the G League.
He continued his pro career abroad, per Spears, suiting up for clubs in Serbia, Sardinia, Turkey, France, Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine and Russia.
Gordon leaves behind a wife and three children. He was just 33 years old.
