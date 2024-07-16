UCLA Basketball: Watch Adem Bona's Efficient Summer League Night vs Trail Blazers
In a matchup against former UConn Huskies two-time championship-winning center Donovan Clingan's Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, former UCLA Bruins-turned-current Philadelphia 76ers rookie center/power forward Adem Bona enjoyed an efficient scoring night, while exhibiting the kind of enticing defensive instincts that made him the 2024 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. Portland won, 97-95, droping Philadelphia to a 1-1 Summer League record thus far.
The 6-foot-10 big man scored eight points on 4-of-6 shooting from the floor, grabbing four rebounds, blocking one shot, and dishing out one dime. He notched a discouraging -14 plus-minus.
Take a look at Bona's highlights in full via NBA.com.
Second-year Sixers shooting guard Ricky Council IV led the Sixers in scoring with 18 points on 4-of-11 shooting (1-of-3 from deep), pulling down three boards, and passing for three assists. Five Philadelphia players scored in double figures, all told.
Clingan, meanwhile, also scored just eight points, on 4-of-11 shooting from the floor, while grabbing 11 rebounds, passing for five assists and blocking three shots. Reserve Trail Blazers shooting guard Bryce McGowens led all scorers with Clingan, meanwhile, also scored just eight points, on 4-of-11 shooting from the floor, while grabbing 11 rebounds, passing for five assists and blocking three shots.
