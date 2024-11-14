BREAKING: UCLA Extends AD to Long-Term Deal
UCLA will continue to place its athletics in the hands of Athletic Director Martin Jarmond for years to come.
According to UCLA, the school has extended Jarmond for an additional three years. His contract will go through 2029.
UCLA has won 18 conference championships and five national titles since Jarmond first took the role in 2020.
“In just four years, Martin has redefined UCLA Athletics — creating new opportunities for Bruins to compete on the biggest stages, making major investments in student-athlete wellness and success, taking important steps to shore up the financial health of our athletics enterprise and putting an inclusive culture at the center of the department,” said UCLA Interim Chancellor Darnell Hunt in a statement. “We are excited that he will continue to shepherd our legendary athletics program into a new era.”
Jarmond is a former collegiate athlete, having played four years for UNC Wilmington men's basketball. He played guard, averaging just 3.2 minutes per game in 49 total appearances.
The Seahawks won a CAA regular season championship and CAA Tournament championship in his years with the program. They earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament in his junior season.
Jarmond served as the assistant athletic director at Michigan State from 2003 to 2009 before becoming Ohio State's assistant athletic director, a role he held from 2009 to 2017.
Jarmond then become the athletic director at Boston College. He held that position from 2017 to 2020.
He would sign on as UCLA's athletic director in 2020, a six-year deal at the time.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.