UCLA Lets Down Student Body Again
The beauty in collegiate athletic lies in the dedication of it's youthful fanbase. Unlike professional sports, the association of college sports with individuals of an age where sleeping outside is not only considered acceptable but encouraged is one of the things that makes Americans' love of youth sports great.
However, the university has forced UCLA students to abandon their once-heralded tradition of sleeping outside Pauley Pavilion in hopes of securing a ticket to the UCLA-USC men's basketball game.
On Thursday, UCLA Athletics announced the banning of overnight camping on campus, removing a yearly tradition from the people playing tens of thousands to attend the institution.
"UCLA Athletics is following the campus' interim Time Place and Manner policies for the 2024-25 school year, and after review, will maintain the current season student ticket line process and distribution, and no overnight camping for this year's event will be allowed."
"The student line for wristband distribution will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday ( 8 hours before tipoff) in accordance with Athletics' line policy, which has been in place since 2021. Student safety is a priority, and crowd management plans well above industry standard have been put in place.
"We ask that the students please abide by the policies outlined and the direction of event staff on site, and we look forward to the students in attendance providing an electric atmosphere in the final home game of the season against the crosstown rivals."
There are rumors that this policy is being instituted after concerns following protests for Palestine a few months ago, but the reality is that the school does not want to dedicate resources to maintain campus security as these events gather fairly large crowds.
Traditions like this are meant to build school unity, to have Bruins connect with their classmates in a unique and meaningful way, a thread that connects alums through generations.
UCLA's action can once again be perceived as a disregard for sacred traditions that the student body takes pride in. This latest cancellation comes shortly after students were told to go home after waiting hours for the women's basketball team's season finale against rival USC.
