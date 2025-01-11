Bruins Rally Amid Wildfire Disruptions
The ongoing wildfires ravaging Los Angeles have cast a shadow over UCLA and its athletic programs, bringing unexpected challenges and a call to action for the Bruin community. With the flames threatening neighborhoods across the city, the priority has shifted from competition to safety, solidarity, and support for those impacted.
UCLA Athletics issued a statement on social media, expressing gratitude to the first responders and volunteers fighting on the front lines:
"One City. Thank you to the first responders, firefighters, and volunteers on the front lines. We are grateful for your bravery and dedication in protecting our city. Our hearts are with everyone impacted by the devastating fires in Los Angeles. Stay safe and take care of one another."
For UCLA’s student-athletes, the fires serve as a reminder of the interconnectedness of the city they represent. While athletic routines continue, there’s heightened awareness of the challenges faced by the surrounding community. Coaches and staff have emphasized the importance of supporting one another and remaining flexible in case conditions worsen.
The university is also taking steps to ensure the safety of its facilities, including Pauley Pavilion and Drake Stadium, which remain unaffected but under constant monitoring.
The fires have already disrupted some of UCLA’s athletic schedules. Due to concerns surrounding area wildfires, the men’s volleyball match against Fairleigh Dickinson, originally scheduled for Jan. 9, was canceled, while its match against St. Francis on Jan. 10 was relocated to the Gold Mine on the campus of Long Beach State in Long Beach, California.
UCLA women’s basketball coach Cori Close took a moment after her team's win over Purdue on Tuesday to express her thoughts and support for those impacted by the ongoing wildfires in Southern California.
“My thoughts and prayers are with all of the firefighters and the people battling the fires in Southern California right now,” Close said. “Their sacrifice to keep us safe is greatly appreciated, and I’m sending my thoughts and prayers their way with deep appreciation for what they do.”
The wildfires serve as a somber reminder of the city’s vulnerability, but they also highlight its resilience. For UCLA, this moment is a chance to embody its values — strength, unity, and a commitment to service.
As the fires continue, UCLA Athletics and the Bruin family remain steadfast in their efforts to uplift and support the community they call home.
