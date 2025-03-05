UCLA Must Be Held Accountable for Actions During Historic Event
What took place at Pauley Pavilion on Saturday Night was a letdown of epic proportions that left the UCLA student body questioning (and rightfully so) the integrity of their university.
During UCLA's historic matchup against crosstown rival, USC, a game featuring two of the best women's basketball teams in the country, students were left stranded outside the arena and told to go home despite waiting hours for tickets.
According to the Daily Bruin's Ira Gorawara, despite students waiting hours for wristbands in order to attend, many were told to go home and it appears only 100 were issued to the Bruin faithful standing in line.
"The utter mismanagement by UCLA Athletics on Saturday night quickly sabotaged what could have been an unforgettable celebration and embodiment of Bruin pride in the last regular season game of the year against their fiercest rival," Gorawara wrote. " ... Students were told to line up outside Pauley Pavilion starting at 2 p.m. to collect wristbands for the 6 p.m. tipoff.
"A chaotic scramble unfolded, where students were given conflicting instructions. Lines shifted unpredictably. Those who had patiently waited – some even formed a pre-line at 1:30 p.m. – were left in the dust by a wave of last-minute stragglers. Despite an alleged 500 promised wristbands, only around 100 students actually got into Pauley Pavilion."
While the game was sold out, the lack of attention put forth by the university in its care for the student population, a population that, despite their busy schedules, was more than ready to invest what little time they had in their school's basketball program marks a dark stain that the Bruins either need to answer or they may never recover from.
Collegiate sports are a money maker, but collegiate athletics represent the university; it perpetuates school pride. What is prideful about a university willing to screw over its own students in order to squeeze out a few more bucks?
UCLA ought to be ashamed of themselves, and nothing short of a full-throated apology from athletic director Martin Jarmond with a legitimate effort to make reparations for those who wasted their time believing the institution they pay tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands into would respect their time and worth would be enough to make up for this glaring wrong.
It is time to put pressure on UCLA to make things right. People want more fans involved in student life, people want more fans involved with women's sports. How about you take care of the people trying to make that happen?
College sports are special because of the pride associated with the school. It's special because of the atmosphere. If you want people in slacks and dress shirts watching a game, watch the WNBA but college basketball is meant for true fanatics, and if UCLA cannot recognize that, perhaps they need people in positions of power who will.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.